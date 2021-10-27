Maple Grove boys cross country competed in the Park Center Dundee Invitational on Oct. 20, in a tune-up before the Section 5AAA championships on Oct. 28.
The varsity boys finished second overall as a team with 44 points, with Minnetonka taking first (20 points). Junior Paul Wilde led the Crimson by finishing second overall with a time of 17 minutes, 55 seconds. Freshman Josh Kieser took sixth place in 18:11, junior Joshua Ringsmuth finished 11th with a time of 18:35, and freshman Benjamin Femrite took 12th in 18:42.
The junior varsity boys finished in first place with 17 points, led by freshman Oliver Retrum, who took first place with a time of 18:50. Right behind him was Crimson freshman Gannon Farrens, taking second place in 18:50, and junior Nathan Isaak in third with a time of 18:59. Junior Parker Ardakani finished fifth in 19:21.
