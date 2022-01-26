Crimson continue stellar swim, dive season

The Maple Grove boys swim and dive team remains undefeated after beating Anoka last Thursday at home. This follows wins against Andover, Park Center, and Blaine.
On Saturday, after scoring a wildcard spot, half of the team took part in the State True Team meet, held at the University of Minnesota. Maple Grove took 10th place out of 12 teams from across Minnesota. This event shows the depth of the team and gives all swimmers the opportunity to score points for the team.
Junior Gerrit Riekels placed second in the 100-yard backstroke. Junior Zach Johnson took fifth in diving. Senior and team captain T.J. Palli placed 7th in the 100-yard freestyle and junior Logan Cyr placed 8th in the 500-yard freestyle.
The younger portion of the team took part in the Red, White and Blue meet at Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids. Eighth-grader Brandon Pazandak placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and fourth in the 500-yard freestyle. Seventh-grader Luke Martin placed third in the 100-yard butterfly. Pazandak, Martin, seventh-grader Johnathan Gliniany, and ninth-grader Zach Ruhr finished 4th in the 400-yard Relay.
Coming up
This Thursday, Jan. 27, Maple Grove takes on the Coon Rapids Cardinals. It’s also Senior Night, so families will be honoring the team’s three captains, Max Parrish, T.J. Palli, and Alejandro Jimenez. The meet starts at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the boys’ swim and dive YouTube channel.
Maple Grove will host the Northwest Suburban Team event Feb. 3. Sections begin Feb. 24, followed by the state tournament in early March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.