Last year’s section girls’ tennis championship match between Wayzata and Maple Grove was played in the palatial and climate-controlled confines of the Baseline Center on the University of Minnesota campus. The 2020 rematch was played under vastly different conditions, but unfortunately for the Maple Grove girls’ tennis team, the result didn’t change.
After an unbeaten regular season, the Crimson suffered a 4-3 loss to Wayzata for the second straight year in the section final. Thursday’s match was played in blustery and chilly conditions at Maple Grove High School.
“It could not have been a closer match,” Maple Grove coach Dan Haertl said. “I’m very proud of the girls. They played well and fought for every point played. It was simply a great match.”
The Crimson entered the match in the shortened season 13-0 and were recently crowned Northwest Suburban Conference champions for the first time in school history. With a section title – but no state tournament berth – on the line, Maple Grove came up two points short, losing 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker.
Zoe Adkins led the way all season for Maple Grove, finishing 14-0 at No. 1 singles. Gabi Parker at No. 4 singles and the third doubles team of Ashley Denninger and Bethany Smith each entered the section final unbeaten. Most of the remainder of the lineup had between one and two losses all season.
“It’s hard to do much better than that. The girls had such a good attitude all season,” Haertl said. “Our practices were so good. We worked hard so that we made one another better players. This may be the nicest team we have ever had in my 13 years at Maple Grove. We’re already looking forward to next year.”
And everyone hopes there will be a state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.