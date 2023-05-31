Maple Grove attacker Sosi Van Wyk cradles the ball along the near sideline against Champlin Park, Wednesday, May 24 at Champlin Park High School. Van Wyk scored five goals in the conference championship-clinching victory.
The Maple Grove girls’ lacrosse team poses with their conference championship trophy. They beat Champlin Park 13-7 to finish the regular season undefeated. It’s the third conference championship since Haley Corradi took over as head coach in 2015.
The Northwest Suburban Conference championship’s glory came down to the regular season’s final day. On Wednesday, May 24, Maple Grove girls’ lacrosse visited Champlin Park High School, with both schools rocking a cool 11-0 NWSC record.
Maple Grove was a force all season. Their smallest margin of victory was a five-goal win over Centennial on opening day and nobody got as close the rest of the season. Maple Grove beat Champlin Park 13-7 behind Sosi Van Wyk’s 5 goals to clinch the NWSC championship with an unblemished 13-0 record, and 12-0 against conference foes.
