The Northwest Suburban Conference championship’s glory came down to the regular season’s final day. On Wednesday, May 24, Maple Grove girls’ lacrosse visited Champlin Park High School, with both schools rocking a cool 11-0 NWSC record.

Maple Grove was a force all season. Their smallest margin of victory was a five-goal win over Centennial on opening day and nobody got as close the rest of the season. Maple Grove beat Champlin Park 13-7 behind Sosi Van Wyk’s 5 goals to clinch the NWSC championship with an unblemished 13-0 record, and 12-0 against conference foes.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments