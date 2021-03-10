Maple Grove boys nordic team won the Section 5A championship on March 3 at Theodore Wirth Park and advanced to the state meet.
The Crimson scored 381 points in the section meet. Rogers also advanced to the state meet, finishing in second place with a score of 346.
Maple Grove junior Myles Brown finished second overall in the 2 by 3.5-kilometer race with a time of 17 minutes and 56 seconds. Junior Parker Koland finished 6th with a time of 18:24, sophomore Matthew Broderson was seventh in 18:39, and junior Kirk Carlson was eighth in 18:45.
Junior Isaac Mikkola was 37th in 20:23, senior Joe Ream was 39th in 20:28, and senior Evan Lovdahl was 47th in 21:11.
Head coach Matt Gifford knew that the team had the chance to do something special at the section meet, but didn’t expect four in the top eight. “We knew we had the opportunity to do something special, but I didn’t realize they would do it quite that well,” Gifford said. “It exceeded my expectations.”
It can be easy to drift away and think of this team’s potential for the future. All four boys who finished in the top eight will be returning next year. But Gifford is staying in the moment and thinking about what lies ahead for this year: the state meet.
“I try to enjoy the moment and not look past this,” he said. “Next year is next year and we’ll deal with it when it comes. We have an opportunity to do something special this year.”
For the girls, while they took home third place as a team, scoring 355, Lindsey Young, Savannah Krull, and Kalli Smith all qualified for the state meet.
Young finished second overall with a time of 24:19, Smith came in ninth in 26:14, and Krull finished 12th in 26:25.
After the meet, the team was not sure how many girls had made the state meet, since only the top six finishers not on a winning team qualified for state. When head coach Matt Gifford told Krull and Smith that they were moving on to the state meet, they screamed.
“Our girls skied really well,” Gifford said. “It speaks to all of their dedication.” While Young and Krull are juniors with one more year to go, Smith is a senior and has been an important catalyst to the program. “Kalli has been so important as a leader,” Gifford said. “She keeps everybody excited and encouraged.”
Junior Caroline Ringsmuth finished 26th in 27:51 and eighth grade Sierra Krull came in 28th in 28:02. Senior Shaelyse Fehr came in 46th with 28:52, and eighth grader Nora Kivi was 50th in 29:52.
