A packed gymnasium turned out at Maple Grove Senior High on a frigid Feb. 2 night, as Maple Grove hosted crosstown rivals and 10th ranked Osseo (12-5). With both student sections dressed in all pink and vociferous, the Crimson fell to the Orioles in a low-scoring defensive battle 55-43 for their third loss in a row.
Maple Grove got behind the eight ball early as Osseo jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and was forced to try and play catch up the rest of the night. From a full-court press to swarming half-court man-to-man defense, the Crimson were put in a stranglehold by the Orioles’ defense.
Osseo held Maple Grove to just 16 first-half points, and kept the pressure on in the second half, holding the Crimson to a season-low 43 points. Physically, the Orioles also had their way, getting several offensive rebounds that led to second-chance points in the second half. Junior guard Raoul Vaidya led the team with 11 points and senior guards Jon Haakenson and Derrick Jameson each added eight points.
Andover
Then Feb. 4, the Crimson snapped a three-game losing streak with a narrow 66-64 victory over Andover (12-5). Senior guard Matthew Hosmann led Maple Grove with a season-high 20 points, aided by a season-high six made three-pointers.
The senior backcourt of Ashton Keomysy and Haakenson also made big contributions, with Haakenson scoring 14 and Keomysy 10 points. Junior center Lincoln Palbicki recorded six rebounds, Vaidya distributed seven assists, and Keomysy notched two steals.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys host Blaine (5-13) Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. and Spring Lake Park (6-12) on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
