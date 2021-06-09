The Maple Grove boys tennis doubles team of Ryan Reid and Carter Sheard took third place at the Section 5AA tournament on June 2.
Watson Sheard and Calvin Kiefer captured fourth place. Andrew Dumbauld and Eli Notkin each made it to the individual section semifinals, where Dumbauld finished third and Notkin fourth.
