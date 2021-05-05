Maple Grove boys tennis swept a road match against Rogers on April 28, winning 7-0.
The Crimson won all four singles matches with victories from junior Andrew Dumbauld winning 6-1, 6-0, sophomore Watson Sheard (6-1, 6-4), senior Ryan Reid (6-1, 6-1), and seventh-grader Jaden Litt (6-2, 6-1).
In doubles, Maple Grove dominated the Royals only surrendering three games in three total matches. Junior Eli Notkin and Sheard won their match 6-0, 6-0, sophomore Zach Helmer-Jahnke and freshman Oliver Walseth won 6-1, 6-0, and senior Calvin Kiefer and sophomore Adam Deshler were victorious 6-1, 6-1.
Continuing the momentum, the Crimson then swept Champlin Park 7-0 on April 29. Dumbauld (6-0, 6-1), Sheard (6-4, 6-0), Reid (6-1, 6-2), and Litt (6-0, 6-0) each won their singles matches. Notkin and Sheard (6-0, 6-1), Helmer-Jahnke and Walseth (6-0, 6-0), and Kiefer and Deshler (6-1, 6-0) all won their respective doubles matches.
To cap off an undefeated week, Maple Grove went to Totino-Grace and swept the Eagles 7-0. Dumbauld (6-0, 6-2), Watson Sheard (7-5, 6-2), Carter Sheard (6-0. 6-2), Litt (6-1, 6-0) each won their respective singles matches. The Crimson won each of their doubles matches: Reid and Notkin (6-1, 6-3), Walseth and Helmer-Jahnke (6-4, 7-6 (2)), and Kiefer and Deshler (6-2, 6-2).
