The Crimson boys tennis season ended on May 28 with a 5-2 loss to Wayzata in the Section 5AA championship on May 28.

Maple Grove defeated Osseo in the quarterfinals 7-0 and then St. Michael-Albertville 7-0 in the semis before falling to the top-ranked Trojans.

