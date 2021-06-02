The Crimson boys tennis season ended on May 28 with a 5-2 loss to Wayzata in the Section 5AA championship on May 28.
Maple Grove defeated Osseo in the quarterfinals 7-0 and then St. Michael-Albertville 7-0 in the semis before falling to the top-ranked Trojans.
