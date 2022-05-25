Maple Grove junior Carter Sheard high fives senior partner Andrew Dumbauld during their Section 5AA semifinal match against Orono on May 19. The Crimson beat Rogers 7-0 in the section quarterfinals before losing to the Spartans 6-1.
The Maple Grove boys tennis team, seeded third in Section 5AA, hosted sixth-seeded Rogers in the section quarterfinals May 18, where they swept the Royals 7-0. Andrew Dumbauld (6-0, 6-3), Carter Sheard (6-1, 6-0), Watson Sheard (6-0, 6-0), and Olvin Mieja (6-0, 6-0) each won their singles matches in straight sets.
Oliver Walseth and Eli Notkin (6-0, 6-3), Zach Helmer-Jahnke and Adam Deshler (6-2, 6-0), and Beck Picconato and Max Locketz (6-2, 6-3) also won their respective doubles matches in two sets.
By beating the Royals, the Crimson then traveled to Orono High School to face the Spartans in the section semifinals May 19. Beginning at 9:45 a.m., the third-ranked Spartans took it to the Crimson, beating Maple Grove 6-1. Dumbauld and Carter Sheard secured the Crimson’s only win of the match, winning their one-doubles match 6-2, 6-4.
Maple Grove ended their team portion of the season with a record of 19-2, with losses only to Wayzata and Orono.
Osseo
The Osseo boys tennis squad, seeded 12th in the section, captured an opening-round victory in the Section 5AA tournament May 16, beating district rivals and 13th seeded Park Center 6-1. Michael James (6-1, 6-0), Justin Do (6-0), Trevor McNamara (6-0), and Timmy McHugo (6-0) each won their singles matches in straight sets. Jacob Miron and Owen Kubisiak (6-3, 6-4), and Justin Halvorson and Talan Heruth (6-1, 6-1) also won their doubles matches in two sets.
By advancing, the Orioles then faced Delano May 17. But the Tigers bested Osseo 5-2 in the second round to move on to the section quarterfinals. James (6-2, 2-6, 10-7) and McHugo (6-1, 7-6) won their respective singles matches.
Coming up
The Section 5AA boys tennis individual tournament will be held May 26-27 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
