Entering the final week of the regular season, the fourth-ranked Maple Grove boys hockey team looked to continue playing its best hockey of the year. And it continued Feb. 10 when the Crimson defeated Armstrong-Cooper (6-13-2) by a score of 8-2 for their eighth win in a row. Maple Grove began the scoring less than a minute from the opening faceoff, thanks to a goal from sophomore defenseman Danny Nelson. Then junior forward Blake Steenerson scored the second goal less than a minute later, and senior forward Josh Giuliani added a third midway through the frame to make it 3-0 Maple Grove. Steenerson and Giuliani each scored their second goal in period number two, along with a pair of scores from junior forward Landen Gunderson. Finally, in the third period, Gunderson finished off his first hat trick of the season to seal an 8-2 Crimson victory. Junior goaltender Jack Roach made 10 saves.
Feb. 11 Maple Grove made a statement when they traveled to Andover (19-4-1) to face the fifth-ranked Huskies, beating their conference rival 4-1 to improve to 18-5-1 on the season. In mid-December, Andover topped the Crimson 5-3, at that time catapulting to the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A. In this go-around, the roles were reversed, and Maple Grove stole a road conference victory. Within the first five minutes of action, the Crimson made their presence known, thanks to goals from Brink and Nelson. Late in the second period, Nelson and the Crimson capitalized on a shorthanded scoring chance to take a 3-0 lead heading into the final frame. After the Huskies cut the lead to 3-1 in the early stages of the third period, Andover kept the pedal to the metal, peppering Maple Grove senior goaltender Toby Hopp with 14 shots on goal. But Hopp, who made 31 saves, and the Crimson defense held firm and didn’t allow another goal the rest of the night. Gunderson added a late empty-net goal to put the icing on the cake for Maple Grove’s 4-1 victory.
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys traveled to third-ranked Hill-Murray (18-4-1) on Feb. 16 to conclude the regular season. Section playoffs begin Feb. 24.
