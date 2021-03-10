When the undefeated Maple Grove boys hockey team traveled to Andover (13-1) on March 4, fans were expecting fireworks between two of the state’s best teams. And they got their wish.
Midway through the first period, the Crimson’s leading point scorer senior Kyle Kukkonen got a pass from fellow senior Sam Jacobs and scored the game’s opening goal. Then, four minutes later on a power play, Kukkonen gave Maple Grove a 2-0 advantage, sparking wonder if the Huskies could mount a comeback against the top-ranked Crimson.
Well, within three minutes, the game was tied 2-2, thanks to goals from Weston Knox and Gavyn Thoreson.
Unlike the first match up between these two teams, where Maple Grove won 5-1, this game stayed close the entire night. “We knew we were going to get a different game,” Maple Grove head coach Todd Bergland said. “Andover is a great team. They came out hungry.”
The score remained 2-2 going to the second period, but within the first minute of the frame, junior Bennett Glad scored to give the visiting Crimson a 3-2 advantage.
From that point on, the focus shifted from the goal scorers to the boys protecting the goal.
Maple Grove senior Jack Wieneke and Andover senior Will Larson held firm to not allow any more goals in the second period. With all the onus on trying to score a game-tying goal, Wieneke kept the Huskies off the board in the final frame, allowing Maple Grove to escape with a 3-2 win and move to 14-0 on the season.
Before this game, Maple Grove’s smallest margin of victory was four goals. But Bergland is glad that his team got to face a challenge like Andover presented before the playoffs begin.
“This is the first time we have really had to play well defensively,” he said. “No games in the section [playoffs] are easy, and this helps us to prepare.”
ELK RIVER/ZIMMERMAN
After their closest game of the year to date, the Crimson then went on the road and faced off against Elk River/Zimmerman on March 6. Just like in most games, Maple Grove jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period, thanks to goals from sophomore forwards Finn Brink and Landon Gunderson.
Gunderson added another goal in the second period, along with junior forward Josh Giuliani, to extend the Crimson lead to 4-0. While the offense was clicking on all cylinders, the defense played lights out. Junior goalie Toby Hopp, making his fourth appearance of the season, saved all 22 shots on net from the Elks.
Senior forward Kyle Kukkonen added another goal early in the third period and Maple Grove cruised to a 5-0 win to move to 15-0 on the season.
A game like this, with younger players stepping up in big roles, gives confidence that many different lines can play well in stints, which is a luxury that Bergland is very grateful to have.
“We are fortunate to have four solid lines,” Bergland said. “They all possess the puck well and are capable of putting it away. I’m very lucky to have these players.”
