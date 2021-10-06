Due to Wayzata’s 2-0 loss to Minnetonka, the Maple Grove boys soccer squad opened the week jumping the Trojans as the state’s top-ranked team, according to the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Having a highly-ranked club always brings attention when facing any opponent, but when the Crimson traveled to Centennial (7-2-1) on Sept. 28, the Cougars did more than just marvel at their rival. In a tightly-contested match, Maple Grove junior Chris Frantz, who came into the match second in the state in goals, once again carried the scoring load, recording his sixth hat trick of the season and fourth in a row, including a game-winner in overtime for a 3-2 Crimson win.
“It was a good test for us,” co-head coach Justin Turner said. “I’m super proud of how the boys responded. We could have given up and the boys stayed with it. It took a whole team effort to pull out the victory.”
Frantz got the scoring started with a penalty kick goal in the first half, and tallied another penalty kick score in the second half. Then in overtime, fellow junior Aaron Badillo set up Frantz’s game-winning goal that silenced the Cougars fans in attendance. Frantz extended his lead in Class 2A goals scored with 23.
“I’ve never seen anything like [Chris’s scoring tear],” Turner said, who has coached for over 20 years. “We’ve had good strikers before, but what he’s doing is not very common, especially with a tough schedule. For him to get these goals is a team effort.”
Then on Sept. 30, the Crimson hosted Totino-Grace (3-7-1), and added another victory to their unbeaten season, trouncing the Eagles 8-0. Frantz delivered yet another hat trick of goals, his fifth in a row, along with three scores from junior Carter Sheard, and one each from Badillo and senior Jordan Ross. Frantz, who entered the final week of the regular season second in the state with 26 goals, credits his teammates for setting him up for all the scoring opportunities.
“I have to thank my teammates for all of my success,” Frantz said. “It is always team-first. No one is selfish.”
With one week left before section playoffs kick off, Maple Grove has scored the fourth-most goals in the state (66), with five different Crimson having scored more than five goals this season.
“I think our offense has to be one of the greatest offenses we’ve ever had as a school,” Frantz said. But not as flashy, yet just as important, has been the rise of the Maple Grove defense, which might ultimately decide how far this team goes in the postseason. “We’ve got a very good defense,” Frantz said. “We are making good tackles, and the younger guys have only gotten better. We’re looking to make sure everything is solid and be hot heading into sections.”
Yes, for these Crimson being ranked number one in the state is a great accomplishment. But they are not satisfied with regular-season accolades. “It’s great to be recognized, but at the same time, the boys are staying focused on the goals we want to meet at the end of the year,” Turner said.
GIRLS
When Maple Grove girls soccer faced Stillwater on Sept. 25, it provided the Crimson a barometer for where they stood at the midseason mark. Even though they fell to the Ponies 3-1, Maple Grove knew they would have a chance for another statement performance against conference foe Centennial on September 28. And boy did they make a statement.
Facing the second-ranked Cougars (10-0-0) on the road, the Crimson didn’t back down one bit from their rivals and showed championship moxy in a 2-1 victory. Senior Quinn Omar opened the scoring midway through the first half to make it 1-0 Crimson, but Centennial answered right back after intermission, knotting the score up at 1-1 thanks to a goal from Addison Van Zee.
But it was senior Lauren Zimmerman who was the hero for Maple Grove, popping past defenders and scoring the game-winning goal with about five minutes left, sealing the 2-1 Crimson win. “Lauren’s speed is a strength of hers,” head coach Ben LeVahn said.
“She was in the right spot and battled through defenders.” Maple Grove moved to 10-1-1 and 9-0-1 in conference play, the only team left without a conference loss.
“It was nice to see the girls respond to the first loss against Stillwater,” LeVahn said. “It gave us a good wake-up call. We had a good practice Monday and felt confident coming into the game against Centennial. It is always a knock-out, drag-out battle with them each time.”
Two days later, the Crimson hosted Totino-Grace (6-4-1) and while the Eagles’ record isn’t as noteworthy as Maple Grove, they went toe-to-toe with one of the state’s best teams. Deadlocked 0-0 going to overtime, Totino-Grace did what they did all night: held firm defensively and didn’t allow Maple Grove to get comfortable. After two five-minute overtime sessions, the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
With only one regular-season week left on tap for the Crimson before the section playoffs, LeVahn thinks these tough battles against Stillwater and Centennial will only help his team prepare for the grind of the postseason. “These games will be something we lean on in tougher games later on,” he said. “We are looking to have fun but also dial up the focus in practice.”
