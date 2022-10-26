And so it comes to this. After a nearly-perfect regular season, which saw the Crimson lose just once to Osseo in late August, Maple Grove boys soccer find themselves in the Section 5AAA final. They’ve beaten Irondale and Spring Park Lake on the way here, adding seven goals to the count of 66 goals scored in their regular season match ups. They’ve found their way past the section semifinals, where they lost to Mounds View in 2021.
On Oct. 18, the Crimson boys were about to kick off with 80 minutes against Champlin Park to prove themselves the best in the tournament.
On a night that would prove to be one of their most challenging, the Crimson would find the opening goal relatively early. Champlin Park started the game strong, intercepting Maple Grove passes and putting pressure on the host’s backline. That pressure would force multiple saves from Holden Waldrum before a Champlin header looked set to open the scoring, before Reese Saladin punted the ball away in a goal-line clearance.
Soon after, the Champlin Park goalkeeper would miss-kick the ball, leading to a turn over in the midfield. Aaron Badillo would immediately head the ball back down the field, finding Chris Frantz, who chipped a shot over the keeper from outside of the box to find the opener in the 11th minute.
The goal would be the only of the half, despite big chances and shots from both sides that all found themselves too close to a diving keeper, or too far to either side of the net. Champlin Park had come to play, and the visitors proved to be the dominant side through the half. It would somehow only be 1-0 at half time.
Maple Grove boys soccer came into this match up having won the section title eight times, most recently in 2020. The Crimson took the field on Oct. 18 with a group that included veterans from that last section title win in 2020, a list including the likes of seniors Carter Sheard and Frantz. But with a roster including 11 juniors, seven sophomores and one freshman, the path for this non-stop season toward this final has also been paved by players who weren’t on the varsity roster in 2020, or weren’t in high school when that 2020 section final was played.
Amid near-freezing temperatures, Champlin Park again started the half looking the more intent side. Maple Grove’s frontline were not able to play their own game freely, and instead often had to rely on counterattack opportunities to get serious time on the ball. The visitors pressed for a goal endlessly in the second half, with Crimson goalkeeper Holden Waldrum continuing to stand out and make big saves. Maple Grove defender Ethan Smith added a goal line clearance of his own as Maple Grove found every way possible to win this game.
All of this action was partnered with a tangible sense of tension across the stadium from fans. The tension was on the pitch too, with both sides going in on tackles, hitting hard, running hard, and making the affair feel more like a rivalry game from the professional leagues.
While Maple Grove may well have earned another goal in the second half, it never came, and it was Champlin Park more often than not who peppered the box with crosses and runs to keep the action flowing. The Crimson boys would win 1-0, ending the section tournament without conceding a goal, becoming Section 5AAA champions.
Coach Gregg Leininger noted after the game that the night’s result was the culmination of a long journey.
“It feels like it’s three years work,” he said. “We had a team three years ago during COVID, they shut us down after the section win and we just felt like we really had a team that could go far. Last year, we tripped and fell. So, it’s been three years working back to this point. It’s a big night.”
On Champlin’s dominant performance and Maple Grove’s ability to find a win on the night, Leininger added.
“It was something new for us, there only really moments we could play our game, that we controlled the game,” he said. “I’d say they had, I don’t know, 70 to 30% possession. It was rough. So there were times we were able to play, but few and far between. So we had to dig in, kind of like the old style we used to play.”
Maple Grove boys soccer will now take part in the MSHSL’s Class AAA state tournament, playing Rochester Mayo on Oct. 25th in the quarterfinals, after press deadline
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.