And so it comes to this. After a nearly-perfect regular season, which saw the Crimson lose just once to Osseo in late August, Maple Grove boys soccer find themselves in the Section 5AAA final. They’ve beaten Irondale and Spring Park Lake on the way here, adding seven goals to the count of 66 goals scored in their regular season match ups. They’ve found their way past the section semifinals, where they lost to Mounds View in 2021.

On Oct. 18, the Crimson boys were about to kick off with 80 minutes against Champlin Park to prove themselves the best in the tournament.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments