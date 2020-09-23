A deep Northwest Suburban Conference has yet to hinder the Maple Grove boys’ soccer team.
The Crimson improved to 5-1 this season with a 4-3 victory over Spring Lake Park on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and followed it up with a 3-0 triumph over Park Center on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Maple Grove used a balanced attack against SLP, getting goals Teddy Miller, Kebba Janneh, Carter Sheard and Nathan Peters. Connor Fournier, Damon Humphrey and Levi Dunlap each had assists.
“Spring Lake Park was a great example of how deep our conference is,” Maple Grove co-coach Justin Turner said. “They gave us everything we could handle. It was fun to see how our team responded and it was a good test for us.”
Maple Grove and Park Center traded chances in the early going, but it was the Crimson who capitalized on their chances with goals from Janneh, Chidera Anyamele and Dunlap. Janneh and Humphrey each added assists and Holden Walden preserved the shutout with a big save on a penalty kick.
“We came out of half with great composure and all chipped in for a strong team win,” Turner said. “We challenge them to get better each day and they respond, which is fun to be part of.”
Maple Grove takes its winning streak on the road this week as it was scheduled to face Blaine on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and Robbinsdale Armstrong on Thursday, Sept. 24.
CRIMSON GIRLS WIN TWICE
Maple Grove’s girls’ soccer team climbed back to .500 after a slow start to the season with 6-1 and 11-0 victories over Spring Lake Park and Park Center. The Crimson (3-3) were scheduled to play at Blaine on Tuesday and at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Thursday.
OSSEO SOCCER
Osseo’s boys’ soccer team fell to 0-4-2 on the season after dropping two competitive contests. The Orioles lost a 2-1 match to Centennial before earning a 1-1 draw with Rogers.
The Osseo girls’ soccer team lost a pair of 8-0 decisions to Centennial and Rogers, falling to 1-4-1 on the season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Maple Grove’s boys’ and girls’ cross country teams each turned in impressive performances, taking first in a triangular meet on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Blaine.
The Crimson boys had five runners place in the top 10 to edge the host Bengals by four points. Anoka was third.
Eighth-grader Gannon Farrens paced the way, taking first overall in 16 minutes, 58 seconds.
“The boys are progressing really well. They are learning and growing all the time,” Maple Grove coach Matt Gifford said. “They have put in some great workouts in the past few weeks and they are excited to be able to compete every week. Gannon was challenged in the middle, but ended up pushing the pace and dropping the other runner.”
Placing third for the Crimson was junior Nicholas St. Peter (17:17), junior Cody Kryzer placed eighth (17:52), senior Drew Hjelmstad was ninth (17:57), and junior Myles Brown 10th (17:59).
“They are excited for the prospect of being able to run a section meet now as well,” Gifford said. “We still don’t know what that will look like, but we are glad to be able to run at the end of the season. Getting an extra week or two of training is huge in dropping times and hitting goals. We are still hopeful for some competition at the end of the season as well so that we can get our full 10 weeks to maximize performances. The boys are feeling stronger and stronger and they are in great headspace. They are positive and attacking every challenge that is put in front of them.”
The Maple Grove girls’ trio of juniors Lindsey Young, Lily Chabica and eighth-grader Jordan Ode paced the Crimson to a dominating team victory. Maple Grove finished with 24 points, beating Blaine by 20 and Anoka by 41. Young, Chabica and Ode placed second, third and fourth, respectively.
Rounding out the team score were eighth-graders Lexi Hanna in sixth and Elise Behr in ninth.
The Crimson will compete in a Champlin Park competition on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Northwoods Park in Brooklyn Park.
CRIMSON GIRLS GET BIG WIN
The Maple Grove girls tennis team earned their biggest win of the season with a 5-2 decision over Elk River on Thursday, Sept 17. Coach Dan Haertl said it was the first time in school history Maple Grove has beaten the Elks, who are a perennial state tournament team. The Crimson also earned a 7-0 win over Blaine on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
OSSEO GIRLS IMPROVE TO 5-2
The Osseo girls’ tennis team earned a 6-1 win over Totino-Grace on Tuesday, Sept. 15, to improve to 5-2 this season. The Orioles swept the singles, getting wins from Rachel Zeltinger, Hana Johnson, Abby Kettlewell and Tina Corniea.
Earning straight-set victories in doubles were the No. 2 tandem of Greta Kitelinger and Natalie Wills, and the No. 3 team of Zoe Smith and Tessa Strand.
“We have not historically played well at their courts, even with our better teams, so breaking through with a big win was huge,” Osseo coach Eric Ruska said. “The match really looked like it was going to be a 3 -3 split coming down to 3rd doubles (they only have 6 courts, so 3rd doubles is on after a match or two are already completed), however our 2nd doubles and 4th singles righted their ship in a hurry and our 1st singles player made a mad comeback late in the 2nd set. It was a great testament to the grit, character and mental toughness this team has as a whole.”
