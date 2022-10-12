With a near-perfect record amid an exciting season, Maple Grove boys soccer started the final week of their regular season with a visit to Andover Oct. 4. Andover proved to be one of the Northwest Suburban conference’s top-performing sides of the season with a 8-1-2 conference record compared to the Crimson’s 10-1.
Maple Grove beat Andover 2-0 to maintain the top spot in the Northwest Suburban conference.
Scoreless at half time, the Crimson found two second-half goals from Caleb Manse and Aaron Badillo. Chris Frantz sent Manse in on goal with a well placed pass, which Manse chipped past the goalkeeper for the opener.
Frantz then served in a long range free kick, which was almost directed on goal. Badillo was the first to get to the deflected ball, heading it in to go up 2-0. Goalkeeper Holden Waldrum had the team’s sixth clean sheet win of the season.
Coon Rapids
Crimson boys soccer returned home Oct. 6 to end the regular season against Coon Rapids. While the opening goal came early, it was a difficult night for a Crimson offense that has put up some thrilling scorelines this season. Frantz grabbed the opener, running to a pass slipped into the box before confidently slotting the ball past the goalkeeper 12 minutes into the game.
The goal would see Coon Rapids buckle in defensively, marking each member of Maple Grove’s talented frontline with efficiency and focus. While there were chances to double the lead, it remained 1-0 at half time. Maple Grove looked confident defensively, with the likes of Maxwell Johnson, Ethan Smith, and Reese Saladin ensuring that Coon Rapids never did much to trouble goalkeepeer Waldrum.
Coon Rapids found its offensive edge in the second half, creating dangerous runs for their forwards and earning several corner kicks that threatened to flip the momentum of the match. Waldrum was only minorly troubled through this period, however, and Maple Grove were able to remain in control more often than not.
Despite more chances Carter Sheard and Badillo, the second Crimson goal wouldn’t come until the 68th minute, when Frantz once again read a well placed pass, got in on goal, and slipped a shot past the goalkeeper. The assisting passes from Sheard and Isaac Swenson were some of the highlights of the night.
It was the second 2-0 win in three days for the Crimson boys, ensuring that Maple Grove will be 2022’s Northwest Suburban Conference champions.
Crimson boys soccer co-head coach Gregg Leininger noted that the team performed well defensively this week.
“Getting to October, teams start tightening up, defenses start figuring things out, so it’s pretty common to start getting narrower games,” he said. “[Coon Rapids] packed it in, they did well. That was their game plan and they stayed with it for 80 minutes. It’s hard to score on a team when they have 10 guys behind you.”
Leininger also explained the team has not looked too far ahead, and that the win against Coon Rapids was as much the focus as any future results.
“We seriously take one game at a time, we have not looked past this game,” he said. “We still remember what happened at Osseo, so we take it every game, this was the focus... but we really needed to get this conference title, so we’re very excited about that.”
The regular season ends here for Maple Grove boys soccer, with the Section 5AAA tournament on the horizon. The number one seed Crimson will host Irondale in the first round Oct. 11.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.