With a near-perfect record amid an exciting season, Maple Grove boys soccer started the final week of their regular season with a visit to Andover Oct. 4. Andover proved to be one of the Northwest Suburban conference’s top-performing sides of the season with a 8-1-2 conference record compared to the Crimson’s 10-1.

Maple Grove beat Andover 2-0 to maintain the top spot in the Northwest Suburban conference.

