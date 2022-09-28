Crimson boys soccer continued their impressive season this week by navigating a three-game gauntlet, capped off by a road game at Robbinsdale Armstrong.
The week started Sept. 19 versus Rogers, a dominant 12-1 win which saw Carter Sheard and Chris Frantz score hat tricks, while Ike Deuel scored four goals. Frantz also entered the week a history-maker, having recently broken the program career goals record with his 55th, a number he has already left far behind. The Crimson’s next challenge came against Anoka Sept. 21.
The action started immediately for the Crimson, with Carter Sheard scoring just two minutes into the match to continue his strong season. Chris Frantz followed suit just seven minutes later, scoring from a free kick near the edge of the box. It would prove to be just one of many highlight moments for the Crimson’s No. 10 on the night. Aaron Badillo, whose feet often looked the trickiest on the field, joined the fun with a 14th minute goal to make it 3-0. Ike Deuel scored a fourth goal in the 19th minute, heading in a Frantz free kick, before Badillo found his second with a clever dribble in the box before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. Chris Frantz had the final goal of the half, getting the last touch no a scuffle for the ball following a corner kick to make it 6-0.
Anoka scored just moments into the second half to make it 6-1, creating some pressure for the Crimson boys following their dominant first half. Frantz scored minutes later to complete his second hat trick of the week and make it 7-1. Anoka scored one more goal to keep things interesting, but Frantz would run on to a well-played pass to slot home a fourth goal on the night with 10 minutes to go and end it at 8-2. With Frantz, Sheard, Badillo, and Deuel grabbing the goals, Isaac Swenson and Caleb Manse each had two assists, helping set up the win from behind the scoreline for a Crimson side always looking to run into well-worked spaces, press the ball and play an instant pass on the counter.
Crimson boys soccer co-head Coach Gregg Leininger was clear that the recent nights’ high intensity attack is far from a one-off performance. Instead, it’s the identity the team wants to form and maintain the field.
“This is what we do,” he said. “We come at teams, we go at teams, and that’s what we did. We’re an attacking team. We’re still trying to keep the zeros on the board, we’re still letting in goals so we’re not satisfied. But that is how we can play, we can open up teams.”
Leininger also credited the squad for their show of intent before the match had even kicked off, noting that they arrived early, during the Crimson girls soccer game played directly before their game, to prepare and practice near the field.
“These guys kind of made it easy for us… [during the girls soccer game] they came and ran through our line up, went through our warm ups,” Leininger said. “So they really just made it easy for us to get motivated, come out and get excited and go at them. We’re not a hard team to get excited to try and go out and score. What we’re really working on is trying to not let those goals in. That’s where we need to stay focused.”
Frantz had a remarkable night, scoring four goals and making an assist to reach twenty goals and twelve assists this season up until that point. Leininger noted, however, that the entire team, including Frantz, is well aware of how important the entire group is.
“He’s putting up goals and assists, but you know, pretty much every practice I watch tape, or after the game I watch tape, and I take down notes on not just the guys that get assists, but all the guys that created the corner, that made the pass before, that won the 50/50, and we call those guys out. Because they don’t get mentioned in the paper and they don’t get mentioned in the scoresheet and [Chris Frantz] knows it. He knows he can’t do his thing if the work isn’t being done behind him and we recognize that and we constantly point that out… I know Chris knows he needs those guys doing that, it’s not just him. He’s that kind of player.”
Robbinsdale Armstrong
Crimson boys soccer ended their week Sept. 24 with a far more complicated match up with Robbinsdale Armstrong, who took the electric Maple Grove boys attack to overtime. Armstrong led 1-0 at half time, prompting a response from the Crimson, who found goals from Colin Ames and Chris Frantz in the second half of regulation time and second half of overtime to secure a 2-1 comeback win. While the result leaves the Crimson with an 8-1 record on the season, Maple Grove is without the much desired clean sheet, having earned just one in their last five games.
Maple Grove will play twice next week, hosting Centennial Sept. 27 and traveling to Totino-Grace on Sept. 29.
