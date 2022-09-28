Crimson boys soccer continued their impressive season this week by navigating a three-game gauntlet, capped off by a road game at Robbinsdale Armstrong.

The week started Sept. 19 versus Rogers, a dominant 12-1 win which saw Carter Sheard and Chris Frantz score hat tricks, while Ike Deuel scored four goals. Frantz also entered the week a history-maker, having recently broken the program career goals record with his 55th, a number he has already left far behind. The Crimson’s next challenge came against Anoka Sept. 21.

