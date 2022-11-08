Following their state semifinal loss, Maple Grove boys soccer traveled to the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center Nov. 2 to play Andover in the Class AAA third-place game. The match provided an opportunity for both teams to grab one last win in 2022 and their seasons on a higher note following losses, Maple Grove losing to Woodbury 4-2 and Andover losing to Wayzata 4-1.

The match, kicking off at 9 a.m., was a hard-fought contest. Maple Grove started the day at a good tempo, handing starts to several players who’ve usually come off the bench, including Mason Reed, Gautham Barani and goalkeeper Beckett Carlson. The Crimson created chances, particularly through long-range passes down the middle to runners or moving the ball down the right wing. However, Maple Grove struggled to get shots off.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments