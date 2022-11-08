Following their state semifinal loss, Maple Grove boys soccer traveled to the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center Nov. 2 to play Andover in the Class AAA third-place game. The match provided an opportunity for both teams to grab one last win in 2022 and their seasons on a higher note following losses, Maple Grove losing to Woodbury 4-2 and Andover losing to Wayzata 4-1.
The match, kicking off at 9 a.m., was a hard-fought contest. Maple Grove started the day at a good tempo, handing starts to several players who’ve usually come off the bench, including Mason Reed, Gautham Barani and goalkeeper Beckett Carlson. The Crimson created chances, particularly through long-range passes down the middle to runners or moving the ball down the right wing. However, Maple Grove struggled to get shots off.
Andover created chances of their own throughout the first half, looking just as dangerous. Andover found the opening goal 37 minutes into the half. Dylan Schroeder pick-pocketed the ball from the Maple Grove backline, running in on goal. Carlson did his best to make himself big and cut off the angle, but Schroeder got the ball past the goalkeeper and shot it into the empty net. It would be 1-0 at halftime.
The second half was a frustrating affair for Maple Grove, who continued to struggle to create big chances that challenged the Andover keeper. Instead, the Crimson’s play was slowed and interrupted by a fifth-seed Andover side that was determined to secure an upset win against the second-seed Crimson.
As the final 15 minutes of the season began to count down, the likes of Isaac Swenson, Aaron Badillo and Devon O’Callaghan did their best to create chances and the Crimson began to look more and more likely to score. Andover, however, asserted itself and rode the momentum its first-half goal had provided. There would be no equalizer for Maple Grove and it ended 1-0 to Andover. It was the first time since Aug. 29 that Maple Grove did not score in a game and it was its third loss of the entire season.
Maple Grove ends its season as conference champion, section champion, and fourth in the Class AAA tournament. The Crimson held a 12-1 conference record and an 18-3 overall record.
Along the way, Chris Frantz made history, breaking the career goalscoring record for the school and leading the season tally with 29 goals in 2022. The defense, led by goalkeeper Holden Waldrum, kept 11 clean sheets, including all three section tournament games.
