Crimson boys soccer, conference champions and the No. 1 seed going into the Section 5AAA tournament, started their week with a pivotal opening game at home against Irondale Oct. 11. Irondale arrived with a 0-6-3 conference record, with two non-conferenc.
It was a good night for Maple Grove, collecting three goals in the first half and two in the second to secure a 5-0 win over Irondale. It was the Carter Sheard show, with the forward grabbing a hat trick in the opening 20 minutes of play to help lead his team. Caleb Manse and Isaac Swenson scored goals of their own to ensure a win and move the Crimson forward to the semi-finals.
Chris Frantz had two assists on the night, with Aaron Badillo, Anson Karn, and Ike Deuel all tallying assists of their own to complete a strong team performance. Goalkeeper Holden Waldrum had another clean sheet, with second goalkeeper Beckett Carlson coming in to play 25 minutes, helping the team secure the result.
Spring Lake Park
The Crimson boys faced Spring Lake Park Oct. 13, the unlikely winner of a first round match up with Mounds View, the reigning section and state champions coming into this season.
Thursday’s match was a challenge for the Crimson, who had to work harder for a win then has often been required this season. The usual stars of the Crimson attack started the game looking ready to go, playing smart passes and making good runs, but there were no first half goals for Maple Grove.
Sheard was the closest to scoring, proving unlucky with a inch of inaccuracy or a good save on multiple occasions. The Crimson defense were called into action regularly to expel well-coordinated counter attacks from Spring Lake Park.
Just 30 seconds into the second half, Aaron Badillo found a moment of space on the edge of the box and curled a shot into the top left corner, opening the scoring for Maple Grove.
Finally in the lead, the Crimson grew in confidence with every attempt at a second, finding opportunities and squeezing the air out of the Spring Lake Park game plan. The Crimson scored a key second goal in the 54th minute when Isaac Swenson got on the end of a clever run of passes and curled in a shot of his own, making it 2-0.
The remaining period of the game would include more chances for the Crimson, with Sheard and Frantz coming close to joining the score sheet. . The Crimson and goalkeeper Waldrum also had to truly work for the night’s 2-0 clean sheet.
Crimson boys soccer co-head coach Gregg Leininger noted after the game that Spring Lake Park was always going to provide a good game.
“It’s a good side, a good team. They’re very good going forward,” he said. “We’ve beat them before but they scored three goals on us in that last game. We kind of knew that was coming, we put a guy on their guy, which seemed to help neutralize him.”
Leininger also noted that, as the section final approaches, the Crimson boys remain aware of the way their last season ended.
“This is the one we dropped last year, the boys knew it. They haven’t forgotten what happened last year, they haven’t forgotten what happened at Osseo.”
Maple Grove faced Champlin Park in the Section 5AAA final, at home, Oct. 18, after press deadline.
