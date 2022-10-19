Crimson boys soccer, conference champions and the No. 1 seed going into the Section 5AAA tournament, started their week with a pivotal opening game at home against Irondale Oct. 11. Irondale arrived with a 0-6-3 conference record, with two non-conferenc.

It was a good night for Maple Grove, collecting three goals in the first half and two in the second to secure a 5-0 win over Irondale. It was the Carter Sheard show, with the forward grabbing a hat trick in the opening 20 minutes of play to help lead his team. Caleb Manse and Isaac Swenson scored goals of their own to ensure a win and move the Crimson forward to the semi-finals.

