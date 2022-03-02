Maple Grove’s boys hockey squad began their quest to get back to the Xcel Energy Center Feb. 24, when they faced Spring Lake Park in the Section 5AA quarterfinals. Thanks to four first-period goals, the second-seed Crimson blitzed the seventh-seed Panthers and walked away with a 6-3 victory.
Less than two minutes into the game, junior defenseman Luke Margenau got the scoring started with a goal to give Maple Grove a 1-0 lead. Senior forward Josh Giuliani added a power-play goal midway through the period and then senior forward Bennett Glad made it 3-0 with a goal later in the frame. Spring Lake Park cut the deficit to 3-1 before junior defenseman Beck Picconatto added a late-period goal to make it 4-1.
In the second period, junior forward Blake Steenerson scored a late second-period goal to make it 5-1, before the Panthers made a mini charge in the third period with two unanswered goals to cut the lead to 5-3. But junior forward Finn Brink added a late power-play goal in the third to salt away a 6-3 win, which sent Maple Grove to the section semifinals against Centennial. Junior forward Landen Gunderson recorded three assists and senior goalie Toby Hopp tallied 11 saves, as the Crimson outshot the Panthers by a whopping 65-14 margin.
Centennial
Next up for the Crimson was a foe they knew quite well: the third-seeded Centennial Cougars. During the regular season, the Cougars and Crimson split the two matchups, with both teams winning on their home ice.
Now playing at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, home ice had no impact to determine who would advance to the section finals. But it sure felt like a home environment for the Crimson, as they had their way with the Cougars all night and cruised to a dominant 6-0 win.
The Maple Grove momentum began midway through the opening period when on a Centennial power play, Giuliani found himself on an offensive attack and fired a shot that hit the back of the net. The senior then leaped up in the air and flung himself on the glass by the Crimson student section, celebrating the first of what would be many scores on the night for Maple Grove.
Then later in the first, it was Giuliani again, this time on a man advantage, who capitalized on a breakaway opportunity and made it 2-0 Crimson.
In the second period, Maple Grove would continue to put pressure on Centennial by playing a physical and fast style of hockey which seemed to overwhelm the Cougars. Senior forward Chayton Fischer, who led the team with three points on the evening, made it 3-0 with an unassisted goal, followed by scores from senior forward Nathan Jaglo and Blake Steenerson. Suddenly, the scoreboard read 5-0 and everything seemed to be going right for Maple Grove.
During the second intermission, Maple Grove head coach Todd Bergland and staff told the players to try and remain cool and collected, anticipating a heightened level of physicality from their rivals in the third.
Midway through the period, a Cougars player delivered a physical hit on Brink near the penalty box, which started a mini-melee between several players on both teams. The result was a five-minute major penalty on both teams and two minor penalties on Maple Grove.
“Centennial certainly plays a physical game certainly,” Bergland said. “When you get up 5-0, kids kind of lose their heads, unfortunately.”
Later in the frame, when the game seemed to be wrapped up, Fischer, like he had done all night, delivered a big hit towards a Centennial player, but this time the hit sent the Cougar down to the ice.
The referees determined it was an elbow to the head and ejected Fischer, which also means he will be disqualified from playing in the section finals against Rogers.
Along with Fischer’s ejection, Giuliani left the game after injuring his ankle on a hit to the boards, leaving his status for Thursday’s section final murky.
Later in the third, Brink added the Crimson’s sixth goal, which put the icing on the cake for a 6-0 shutout win. Hopp, who made 22 saves, recorded his fourth shutout of the season.
“We stuck to our game plan, which was to keep them below the dots and force their defense to work,” Bergland said. “They’re a quick transition team…they like to move the puck up and down the ice. But we’re a combination of a fast and physical team, which is a good attribute to have.”
Coming up
The Maple Grove boys will play the number one seed Rogers Royals in the Section 5AA championship at FTCE Arena in Elk River Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
During the regular season, Rogers defeated Maple Grove 5-4 in their only meeting, which may have been the deciding factor for the Royals getting the number one seed in the section. But make no mistake, the Crimson feel an extra dose of motivation seeing Rogers as the top seed.
“There is a tremendous amount of motivation,” Bergland said. “Rogers is deserving…they are a quick and fast team and move the puck well. And they beat us head to head. But I was disappointed in the game we played up there [in Rogers]. We spent 21 minutes in the penalty box. We can’t have that again, and we know that. We are going to be ready this time around.”
