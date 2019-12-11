The Maple Grove boys’ basketball team opened the season with a 73-60 home win over Waconia Dec. 6.
Senior guard RaShuan Parker led the Crimson with 19 points. He hit four three-pointers. Senior guard Lovell Williams also had an excellent all-around game with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Senior center Sean Bergstrom added 12 points with six rebounds and two blocks, sophomore guard Jon Haakenson added seven points and senior center Henry Fahnbulleh had six points and five boards.
Maple Grove has made the state tournament the past four seasons and the 2019-20 will hope to make it five in a row. They lost some key starters but have returning experience in Parker, Williams, Bergstrom and senior forward Caden Boettcher.
The Crimson next host Rogers Thursday, Dec. 12.
