By Bob San
The Maple Grove boys’ basketball team won its fifth straight Section 8 championship with a 54-52 win over Buffalo Thursday, March 12, at Monticello. This is the third straight year the two teams had met in the section final and Maple Grove prevailed in all three.
The Crimson, however, will not play in the state tournament because the Minnesota State High School League decided to cancel all winter state tournaments (See related article).
SECTION THRILLER
The Crimson had to dig deep to defeat the Bison. Maple Grove led 29-21 at halftime but the Bison staged a furious comeback in the second half and took the lead midway through the half. The Crimson trailed 52-51 late and MG senior guard RaShaun Parker hit a three-point shot with about a minute to play to give MG a 54-52 lead and the win. Buffalo had a number of chances in the final seconds but couldn’t score.
Parker, who had nine points, hit the clutch shot and in the process set a Maple Grove school record for three-pointers in a season. However, two other Crimson stepped up huge to lead MG to victory.
Senior point guard Lovell Williams scored 17 points, yanked down eight rebounds and had three assists. But the biggest surprised star of the game was junior forward Caden Boettcher, who picked a great occasion to come up with his career night. Boettcher averaged 8 points per game but exploded for 18 points against Buffalo. Twelve of those points came on four three-pointers. He had eight threes all year. He also had four rebounds and two blocks.
The heroics of Parker, Williams, Boettcher along with regulars Jon Haakenson, Sean Bergstrom, Sean O’Dwyer, Henry Fahnbulleh and Jatal Dillard carried Maple Grove to a section title. It was an accomplishment not many expected when the season began because most of last year’s top players graduated. However, the Crimson were not surprised.
“I was not surprised. I knew we could do it and we put in the work to accomplish our goal and we did,” Williams said. “The feeling is amazing. Every year no matter what your role was, the feeling of accomplishing a goal that was set at the beginning of the season is amazing and I don’t think it was any different from last year to this year.”
