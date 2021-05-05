Coming off a winning performance in their regular-season opener, Maple Grove boys lacrosse made their long-awaited home debut, hosting Osseo/Park Center on April 26. Under the familiar lights at Maple Grove Crimson Stadium, the home Crimson made easy work of the Mustangs, beating the visitors 15-1 to move to 2-0 on the season.
Early in the first half, Maple Grove put immediate pressure on OPC with three unanswered goals from Grant Zick and two from Josh Steinkopf. The Mustangs got one back to make it 3-1, but then came another Crimson onslaught, led by Zick who had a hat trick by halftime, where Maple Grove led 10-1.
Controlling the possessions again after intermission, the Crimson added five unanswered goals in the second half and ended with a dominant 14-goal win.
Zick finished with five goals and Mitchell Sides put in four of his own. Steinkopf and Carson Blumer each had two goals, and Brady Laurance and Ethan Sillerud scored one goal apiece.
Later in the week, Maple Grove traveled down to Eden Prairie to square off against the Eagles and found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the first time in the young season, losing 11-8. The Crimson trailed 7-4 at halftime, but couldn’t gain any ground in the second half as each team scored four goals in the final two quarters.
Zick led the team with four goals, while Steinkopf, Laurance, Sides, and Tanner Brendon scored one goal apiece.
Sophomore goalie Hale Farniok made 13 saves on 24 shots on goal.
“The game against EP was the first big test of the season,” head coach Joe Weichert said. “Coming back from 11-4 to make it 11-8 showed the character of the players we have in Maple Grove and the senior leadership.”
While only three games into the season, Weichert believes that the play of the team now will be vastly different than near the end of the year. “This team is a long way from being at its final product,” he said. “We’re building every day.”
