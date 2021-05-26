Starting the week, the Maple Grove boys lacrosse squad traveled to conference rival Blaine, where they beat the Bengals 7-5 on May 17. Wasting little time to grab the edge, the Crimson struck first, scoring twice in the opening quarter.
As talented as this team can be offensively, the calling card is the defense, and they proved that in the first half, allowing only one goal en route to a 5-1 halftime lead. More scoring took place in the third quarter, but Maple Grove still kept a distance from the home Bengals with a 7-4 lead after three, and only allowed one more in the final period.
The Crimson’s winning streak improved to three games. Grant Zick totaled a hat trick, Brady Laurance added two goals, and Carson Blumer and Josh Steinkopf each scored one. Goalie Hale Farniok made nine saves on 14 shots.
Two days later, the Crimson made the short trip to Rogers where they pushed their winning streak to four games with a 12-8 win. In the pouring rain, Maple Grove got off to a hot start, claiming a 6-1 halftime lead. Blumer led the way with two first-half goals.
However, the Royals came out of intermission with added desperation. They scored the first five goals of the half to tie the score at 6-6, but three late goals from the Crimson renewed the lead to 9-6 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, it was the Steinkopf show. The junior notched a hat trick just in the final quarter alone and led Maple Grove to a four-goal win.
Steinkopf finished with five goals, and Laurance added a hat trick of his own with three goals. Farniok made 14 saves on 22 shots.
The Crimson improved to 8-3 on the season and kept their hold on second place in the conference.
