Faced with adversity for the first time this season, Maple Grove boys lacrosse looked to bounce back from their loss to Eden Prairie when they hosted Elk River/Zimmerman on May 3 and got the performance they were looking for. The Crimson beat the visiting Elks by a score of 11-7.
It was evident early that Maple Grove looked to control the tempo and win the time of possession battle, and they executed that game plan, leading 5-1 after the first quarter. Physical defense also played a role in stymying the Elks and the score remained nearly unchanged going to halftime, with the Crimson holding a 6-1 advantage.
While Elk River/Zimmerman made a late charge in the fourth quarter, the second half played along the lines as the first. Timely Crimson goals were the antidote to any Elk momentum and Maple Grove secured their four-goal victory. Brady Laurance scored a team-high four goals for the Crimson, and Grant Zick chipped in with a hat trick. Mitchell Sides added two goals.
Two days later, on May 5, Maple Grove continued their momentum with another victory, this time over Spring Lake Park 14-3. As is customary in this young season, the Crimson got off to a hot start, scoring five goals in the first period, with two from Josh Steinkopf. The lead ballooned to 8-1 by halftime and the pace-controlling Crimson stretched it further to 10-1 by the end of three quarters. When the teams left the cold, soggy Maple Grove stadium, the score read 14-3 in favor of the home team. Steinkopf and Sides each scored four goals, with Zick chipping two.
Then to cap off the week, the Crimson traveled to a place head coach Joe Weichert is very familiar with: his alma mater St. Thomas Academy. The Cadets came into the game winners of four straight and near the midway point of the regular season, providing another test for Maple Grove. Both teams came out attacking early and were deadlocked 4-4 until the Cadets scored two goals to end the first half and grab a 6-4 halftime lead.
But Maple Grove just wouldn’t go away. Down 7-5 after the third quarter, the Crimson, led by stingy defense, scrapped and clawed to tie the game at seven, and eventually took a late lead until St. Thomas Academy knotted the game with 20 seconds left in regulation. However, in overtime, the Cadets got the last laugh with a sudden-death goal to win 9-8 and extend their winning streak to five games.
Laurance led the team with four goals, Steinkopf scored three and Sides added one. Goalie Hale Farniok had 17 saves on 26 shots on net. Maple Grove fell to 4-2 on the season.
Even though the result didn’t go their way, the Crimson left feeling confident that they can hang with any team they play. “We’re pretty confident in our defense and compete with the best in the state,” head coach Joe Weichert said. “These guys never panic and never fold.”
After Friday’s game, Weichert gave the team two options for their off-day Saturday: watch film or get out and practice. Instead of staying off their feet, the team chose to practice. “One word to describe this team is grit,” Weichert said. “They are hungry to get better.”
