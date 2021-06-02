Maple Grove boys lacrosse celebrated senior night on May 24 with their final home game of the year against Champlin Park, beating the Rebels 10-1. Indicative of what this senior class means to the team, the first quarter was a defensive struggle between both squads, ending in a 1-1 score after one.
The Crimson defense kept the pressure on the Rebels in the second quarter, and also found the back of the net twice, thanks to goals from senior Grant Zick and junior Josh Steinkopf.
After intermission, it was much of the same for Maple Grove, scoring three goals to Champlin Park’s none and widening the lead to 7-1. Three more fourth-quarter goals from the home team padded a comfortable lead and the Crimson rode their outstanding defense and goaltending to a 10-1 win.
Steinkopf and Zick each ended the game with a hat trick, while seniors Brady Laurance and Dylan Brock added two goals apiece. Sophomore Hale Farniok saved eight of nine shots on net.
With the postseason just around the corner, Maple Grove’s final regular season game against Anoka could be considered a tune-up for the bigger games that are yet to come. And the Crimson made sure they ended the season on a high note, beating the Tornadoes 10-6 on the road.
Maple Grove jumped out to a 4-2 lead after the end of the first quarter thanks to two goals each from Brock and Steinkopf. Anoka trimmed the lead down to one by halftime by a score of 5-4, but the Crimson never stopped attacking. They added three more in the third quarter to extend the lead to 8-4 and let their defense take them home.
Brock finished the game with four goals and Steinkopf added three of his own. Farniok made 10 saves on 16 shots.
Maple Grove secured a 10-3 overall record and ended the regular season on a six-game win streak.
