Amid blizzard-like conditions at times, Maple Grove’s boys lacrosse team kicked off their 2022 campaign April 14 when they hosted conference foes Andover. With snow and wind whipping around Crimson Stadium, Maple Grove put the heat on the Huskies to the tune of a dominant 18-2 victory.

The Crimson got the scoring rolling in the first quarter with four goals, and added seven more in the second, holding an 11-1 halftime lead. Then in the second half, Maple Grove added on to the opening day fun with seven more goals and ended the night on the right side of a lopsided 18-2 differential.

Freshman Ricky Peterson, senior Josh Steinkopf, and junior Charlie Rausch each recorded a hat trick of goals. Senior Tanner Brendon, Connor Edlund, and junior Rory Scanlon scored two goals apiece, and junior Connor Kasbohm, junior Luke Margenau, and senior Ethan Villy each added a goal to the tally.

Junior goaltender Hale Farniok and the stout Crimson defense did a nice job holding the Huskies to only a handful of good scoring attempts, allowing just two goals.

Maple Grove travels to face Elk River-Zimmerman April 25 at 7 p.m. and then travels to play Spring Lake Park-Coon Rapids April 27 at 7 p.m.

