Maple Grove and Osseo/Park Center boys lacrosse had a busy week of games last week, with Maple Grove beating Andover and OPC losing to Centennial on April 17.
The two teams then met on April 19, with Maple Grove winning.
Maple Grove at Andover
Maple Grove started the week in fine form, beating Andover 17-8 on the road to go 2-0-0 in conference and overall play this season.
The Crimson scored eight goals in the first half, split into four in the first quarter of play and four in the second quarter. Andover answered each pair of four goals with two of their own, but still trailed 4-8 to Maple Grove at halftime.
Both teams’ scoring dropped in the third quarter, with Maple Grove outscoring Andover three to one. The game’s action then stepped up in the final quarter, with Maple Grove scoring six goals to Andover’s three.
Ricky Peterson led Maple Grove’s scoring with five goals and three assists, while Rory Scanlon was close behind with four goals and one assist. Josh Thompson and Landon Bakke both scored two goals, while Tanner Brendon, Akela Domingo, Jackson Kuznik, and Tyler Steinkopf all scored a goal a piece.
Centennial at Osseo/Park Center
OPC boys lacrosse continued a difficult start to their season with yet another matchup with a top team in a 1-15 loss to Centennial on Monday.
The OPC boys had yet to be held scoreless as of Monday’s loss, but were also still in search of their first win of the season.
Osseo/Park Center at Maple Grove
Maple Grove earned a big win on Wednesday to continue their strong start to the season, beating Osseo/Park Center 20-1.
The Crimson started the game strong with six unanswered goals against OPC. Scanlon scored two early goals in the opening three minutes, followed by two goals from Peterson and one from Brendon.
Between Maple Grove’s fifth and sixth goals, OPC looked dangerous, laying siege to Maple Grove with good movement and reading of the game from Tayvion Sanders for some time but failing to score.
OPC started the second period with high energy, once again threatening to score. Maple Grove survived the storm before scoring four goals from Peterson, Josh Thompson, Landon Bakke, and Brendon.
Following halftime, OPC finally found returns for their offensive efforts as Adam Verkuilen scored the first goal of the half to make it 10-1.
Despite the strong start to the half by OPC, Maple Grove then proceeded to clean up the game, scoring 10 new goals, including goals from Beck Cherney and Charlie Kuebelbeck.
Scanlon and Peterson eventually led the night’s points tied at seven. Scanlon had four goals and three assists, while Peterson had six goals and one assist.
Maple Grove boys lacrosse played two games the following week, traveling to Blaine on Monday, April 24 and hosting Elk River/Zimmerman on Wednesday, April 26.
OPC boys lacrosse played three games the following week, traveling to Champlin Park, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids, and Big Lake/Princeton on April 24, 26, and 28 respectively.
