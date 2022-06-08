Led by terrific goaltending and timely scores, the second-seeded Maple Grove boys lacrosse squad captured a Section 5A quarterfinal victory against seventh-seeded Breck June 1, beating the Mustangs 10-7.
For most of the first half, both teams went back and forth in the scoring column. The Crimson got goals from Connor Edlund, Rory Scanlon, and two from Josh Steinkopf to take a 4-3 lead in the early stages of the second quarter.
Maple Grove really grabbed control late in the second when they scored three unanswered goals, two from Landon Bakke and one from Tanner Brendon, to take a 7-3 halftime lead. The Crimson expanded their lead to 10-5 by the end of the third quarter thanks to scores from Scanlon, Steinkopf, his team-high third of the game, and Charlie Rausch.
However, Breck would begin to rally, scoring two straight goals in the fourth and benefiting from a three-minute non-releasable penalty from the Crimson late in the quarter.
But goaltender Hale Farniok, who made 11 saves, and the Maple Grove defense held firm and did not allow another goal the rest of the way, solidifying a 10-7 victory.
Steinkopf, Scanlon, and Brendon each recorded three points in a balanced scoring attack. The Crimson advanced to play third-seeded Blake in the section semifinals on June 6.
