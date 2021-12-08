Crimson boys hoops looking to build on successful season

Last March, for the second time in program history, the Maple Grove boys basketball team made the state semifinals, their first appearance since 2017. A 54-42 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall ended the Crimson’s run, but it only began feeding the optimism of what next year might bring.
“For that group last year to buy into the program and exceed expectations, really shows this group that believing is a key component to winning and success and not just hoping,” head coach Nick Schroeder said. “I think having that mindset of success is a huge factor in results.”
Some of the key returning guys for Schroeder and the Crimson include senior guard Jon Haakenson, junior center Lincoln Palbicki, and junior guard Raoul Vaidya. Haakenson, a three-year varsity player, is dealing with an injury and Schroeder said he anticipates his senior guard won’t be ready until around Christmas.
“Jon will be a huge piece for us when he comes back,” Schroeder said. “He has been around all the great players, learning from that, and now providing that to the younger players. He is a guy that has the most experience and is taking his experience and sharing it with the guys and telling them what’s expected.”
Until Haakenson returns, the Crimson will lean on their veteran players to hold the fort down against a difficult early schedule headlined by a season opener against Hopkins. Vaidya, who started last year on the junior varsity squad, will be one of the backcourt players to help fill Haakenson’s void.
“Raoul has taken a huge step from last year until now,” Schroeder said. “He learns quickly and doesn’t have to be told things multiple times. He is also really unselfish and can put the ball in the basket if need be. The work he put in this summer has definitely shown up and his game has taken the next step.”
In the frontcourt, six-foot, 10-inch Palbicki has been getting a lot of looks from small Division 1 schools in the offseason, and Schroeder has seen his overall game only improve. “Lincoln had a great summer. He looks bigger, stronger, and has been working really hard on his footwork,” Schroeder said. “His upside is amazing simply because of his work ethic and the time spent in the weight room and gym and the work he does on his own on a regular basis. I think he’ll have a big breakout season.”
The season kicked off Dec. 3 with a road contest at Rosemount High School, and the Irish took it to the Crimson, winning 71-47. Rosemount ran out to a 34-13 halftime lead and the deficit was too much for the Crimson to overcome. Maple Grove senior forward Matthew Hosmann led the team with 11 points, followed by Palbicki with 10 and freshman guard Keegan Harney with nine.
This year, Maple Grove will reside in Section 5AAAA, looking to extend its streak of six consecutive section championships. But right now, the Crimson aren’t looking too far ahead, instead focused on improving every day and trusting in the work they put forth.
“We purposely scheduled a tough non-conference schedule,” Schroeder said. “We want to be tested. Every night in the Northwest Suburban Conference is a grind. Regardless of wins and losses in the regular season, we want those benchmarks games to show us where we’re at. But it will only help us in March, where our goal is to be playing our best basketball.”
COMING UP
Maple Grove vs. Eastview, Saturday, Dec. 11, at 9:30 a.m. at Lindbergh Center.
