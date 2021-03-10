Maple Grove boys basketball had their work cut out for them from the opening tipoff on March 3, going up against top-ranked, undefeated Champlin Park.
The Crimson held their ground in the first half, trailing only 39-32 at the half. But going up against the Rebels required more than just holding serve. Maple Grove couldn’t make a significant run in the second half to cut the lead and Champlin Park came away with the win 69-51.
The Rebels’ three-headed monster of Joshua Strong, Adrian Mogaka, and Francis Nwaokorie combined to score 51 of the team’s 69 points.
Maple Grove junior guard Jon Haakenson scored a team-high 11 points with four assists, and senior forward Morgan Moore added 10 points.
The Crimson dropped to 8-6 with the loss, while the Rebels moved to 14-0.
SPRING LAKE PARK
Maple Grove came into their March 4 tilt against Spring Lake Park in a mini-slump. They had lost two straight games by more than 15 points and this game presented a chance to get back on track against the Panthers, who boasted the same record as the Crimson, 8-6.
Nearly one month ago, these two teams met and Spring Lake Park beat Maple Grove 53-52 in overtime, but now they entered this match up heading in the opposite direction as Maple Grove, Spring Lake Park was on a two-game winning streak, but these days were deadlocked in the first half.
Both squads went on runs in an attempt to gain momentum but saw the other match them each time. Led by junior guard Jon Haakenson, the Crimson bolted ahead 18-12 midway through the first half, but the Panthers had an answer.
They fought back and went into halftime tied at 29.
Out of gates in the second half, Maple Grove’s defensive intensity was evident. Shots the Panthers had in the first half were now swarmed with crimson jerseys and every 50-50 rebound went to Maple Grove. The lead eventually ballooned to 47-32 midway through the half and things were rolling for the home Crimson.
But then Spring Lake Park began running a full-court press and if anything, it forced Maple Grove into several mental mistakes: rushed shots, forced passes, overall frustration.
“We beat ourselves in the last four minutes,” head coach Nick Schroeder said.
In that time, the Panthers were mounting a comeback attempt. With less than three minutes left, Crimson junior guard Jon Haakenson got hit with a technical foul after complaining on and off to the referees all night. After hitting free throws, the Panthers cut the lead to 55-50, and eventually tied the game at 55 in the last minute of play.
With a chance to win the game, Panthers senior Fitzgerald Wreh drove to the lane and had his layup attempt blocked. Off to overtime.
All the momentum in the gym was funneled toward the Panther bench, and they rode it to a 60-59 lead with 12 seconds left in overtime.
Haakenson, with a chance to take the lead and most likely win the game, lost the ball on his way up for a shot and Spring Lake Park held on for a 60-59 comeback win.
“I thought this was the hardest the team played all year,” Schroeder said. “We just didn’t have the mental toughness to finish the game today.”
Maple Groves dropped to 8-7 with the loss, while Spring Lake Park moved to 9-6 with the win.
COON RAPIDS
The Crimson had a chance to get the bad taste of the Spring Lake Park loss out of their mouth two days later by hosting the Coon Rapids Cardinals (7-8).
In the first half, Coon Rapids, boasting a three-game winning streak, came out and grabbed an early lead, going into halftime with a 29-22 advantage. However, Maple Grove came out of intermission and made a statement. Led by a balanced scoring attack, the Crimson outscored the Cardinals 43-25 in the final 18 minutes to come away with a 65-54 victory.
Senior forward Morgan Moore led the way for Maple Grove with 15 points, followed by senior forwards Terence Anthony-Larmouth and Caden Boettcher’s 13 points, and junior forward Payton Mogire’s 11 points.
The Crimson moved to 9-7 with the win, while the Cardinals dropped to 7-9 with the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.