Crimson boys hockey continued its impressive 2022-23 season with two more conference matchups this week, first traveling in a win to Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Jan. 12, before hosting and tying Rogers on Jan. 14.

Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments