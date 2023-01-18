Crimson boys hockey continued its impressive 2022-23 season with two more conference matchups this week, first traveling in a win to Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Jan. 12, before hosting and tying Rogers on Jan. 14.
Maple Grove kept the victories coming on Thursday, finding their 10th consecutive win, a stretch dating back to Dec. 8, on the road against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper in 6-3 fashion.
The Crimson opened the scoring late in the 14th minute of the first period through Blake Steenerson. Finn Brink, who entered the day as Maple Grove’s goal and assist leader, followed up a minute later with a goal of his own. A late Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper goal made it 2-1 at the break.
It was more of the same in the second period. Steenerson scored in the first minute, while Brink scored on a power play 10 minutes later. The hosts once again scored late, but Maple Grove now had a confident 4-2 lead going into the third period.
Andrew Karkoc opened the scoring this time around, with a third goal for Brink coming less than a minute later to complete the captain’s hat trick.
A final goal for the hosts cemented the 6-3 scoreline, keeping Maple Grove undefeated in conference play and 12-2 overall this season. In total, Maple Grove outshot the hosts 41-15.
Rogers
Maple Grove ended the week with a hard-fought but frustrating 3-3 tie against Rogers at the Maple Grove Community Center on Saturday. Rogers entered the game second in the Northwest Suburban conference standings, Maple Grove’s closest competition amid an undefeated conference season after eight games.
Despite a goal-less first period, the game had plenty of action. Maple Grove had 17 shots in the opening period, while Rogers had eight.
The second period heated up with 29 shots between the two sides and a goal for each. Rogers opened the scoring in the sixth minute, putting pressure on Maple Grove. The Crimson responded with a Jay Ellingson goal in the final minute of the period to make it 1-1.
Rogers started the third period strong, scoring early on a power play to retake the lead. Maple Grove answered back with two goals from Steenerson and Brink, making it 3-2 as the Crimson took their first lead of the night.
Rogers had something else in mind and scored a late tying goal to force overtime. The overtime period was the only one in which Rogers led on shots, seven to Maple Grove’s three, but neither team could find a winning goal.
The result is Maple Grove’s first tie of the season and their first dropped points of the season in conference play, leaving them with an 8-0-1 conference record
Maple Grove boys hockey played twice the following week, starting with a road game at Champlin Park on Thursday, Jan. 19. They then hosted Elk River/Zimmerman on Saturday, Jan. 21.
