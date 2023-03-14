Maple Grove boys hockey ended its season with an eventful series of games at the Class AA state tournament. The Crimson lost to Cretin-Derham Hall at the Xcel Energy Center on March 9. They then beat Moorhead on March 10 and lost to Hill-Murray on March 11 in the consolation tournament, ending the year as Section 5AA champions and Class AA consolation tournament runner-ups.

