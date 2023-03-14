Maple Grove boys hockey ended its season with an eventful series of games at the Class AA state tournament. The Crimson lost to Cretin-Derham Hall at the Xcel Energy Center on March 9. They then beat Moorhead on March 10 and lost to Hill-Murray on March 11 in the consolation tournament, ending the year as Section 5AA champions and Class AA consolation tournament runner-ups.
Cretin-Derham Hall
Maple Grove took on the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, meeting in the Class AA state quarterfinals. The Crimson came short in a game where goals were at a premium, losing 1-3.
Cretin-Derham Hall struck first and struck early, scoring the first goal in the fourth minute after both teams exchanged some early, softer chances to score.
Maple Grove responded quickly and it was Jay Ellingson who got the goal, ricocheting a shot off of a defending Cretin-Derham Hall player to make it 1-1 going into the first intermission.
Cretin-Derham Hall had its say in the second period, scoring a late goal after an impressive piece of puck control, a quick swivel, and a rocket of a shot by Holden Saumweber.
Maple Grove started the second period well, hitting the post at one point with such convincing force that the arena began to celebrate it as a goal. The Crimson also led on shots, 16-15, at the end of the period, but trailed 1-2.
There were zero penalties called in the entire game, but this was not due to a lack of physicality. The referees let the players play, and they played a physical game of playoff hockey.
The third period came and Maple Grove remained hungry for a second goal, one they worked hard to find through the industrious efforts of the likes of Finn Brink, Lucas Busch, and Blake Steenerson.
It was Cretin-Derham Hall, however, that found the last goal, scoring a long-range empty-net shot as the Crimson pushed for a late equalizer. Maple Grove ended the game with 21 shots on goal. Senior defenseman Grant Leneau led the team with four of those shots. Goaltender Jack Roach made 21 saves.
The loss meant Maple Grove was out of the Class AA tournament’s tournament for the title, and would now play in the consolation tournament.
Moorhead
Maple Grove played and beat Moorhead on Friday in the consolation semifinals, hosted at Mariucci Arena. Moorhead had arrived at the game after a hectic 6-7 loss to Edina in the state quarterfinals.
The Crimson found the back of net early and frequently on the day, opening the scoring in the sixth minute through Steenerson. Moorhead tied things up two minutes later, but Maple Grove led at the intermission thanks to a late second goal from Steenerson.
Jack Kernan added another goal early in the second period before Steenerson completed his hat trick to make it 4-1. Moorhead added a goal of its own in the final minute. At this point, Maple Grove led on shots 14 to 12.
Looking to secure the win in the third period, Maple Grove piled on 11 shots on goal, the most either team managed in one period, but it was Moorhead that scored. Aaron Reierson scored a short-handed goal to make it 4-3. It ended there, with Maple Grove narrowly coming out on top.
Hill-Murray
Maple Grove met its match that Saturday, playing Hill-Murray at Mariucci Arena in the consolation championship game of the Class AA state tournament. Hill-Murray won 5-3.
The game started well for the Crimson, which eventually had 44 shots on target and looked to be at its most productive form since entering the state tournament. Beck Picconatto scored Maple Grove’s opening goal in the third minute.
Hill-Murray responded, however, with two late goals in the first period, the second coming on a power play. As became a theme on the day, Hill-Murray had fewer shots, but made the most of them.
This was the case at the start of the second period, during which Hill-Murray scored two goals in the first 10 minutes to make it 4-1. Joey Imgrund responded with a goal to keep Maple Grove in the mix, but Hill-Murray scored on a power play again in the last minute of the period to make it 5-2.
With a difficult hill to climb, Maple Grove went out in the third period looking for a game changer. The team had 18 shots in that period and found a goal in the seventh minute thanks to Ty Patefield. It was the only goal of the period, however, and the game ended 5-3 to Hill-Murray.
