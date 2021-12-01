Crimson boys hockey kicks off 2021-22 season

After falling to Eden Prairie in the state semifinals last year, the Maple Grove boys hockey squad began the 2021-22 season with a renewed hope to build on last year’s success.
The first test in the new season was the 2021 Turkey Trot Tournament at the Plymouth Ice Center Nov. 26 and 27. The Crimson began tournament play against Edina (0-0) Nov. 26 and both teams were ready to fill out the scoreboard. With the score 5-5 heading into overtime, the Hornets’ A.J. Doll capped off a hat-trick performance with a game-winning goal in the extra session, leading Edina to a 6-5 win.
Doll got the scoring started in the first period, but early in the second frame, Maple Grove junior forward Jack Kernan answered back with a goal of his own to tie the score at 1-1. After Jimmy Clark gave the Hornets the lead back with an unassisted goal a minute later, the Crimson went on a scoring tear, netting four goals in eight minutes to grab a 5-2 lead heading into the third period. Junior forward Landen Gunderson scored on a power play, followed by Kernan’s second goal and two powerplay goals from junior forward Finn Brink.
It stayed 5-2 until midway through the third period, when Edina answered right back with a scoring onslaught of their own. The Hornets netted three goals in a four-minute span to tie the score at 5-5. Then, with just over a minute gone by in overtime, Doll fired his third goal of the game to give the Hornets a come-from-behind 6-5 victory. Maple Grove senior goalie Toby Hopp made 21 saves on 27 shots.
Then Nov. 27, the Crimson faced off against Moorhead (0-1) in the third-place game, where they beat the Spuds 5-2. Maple Grove got the scoring started in the first period with a shorthanded goal from sophomore forward Danny Nelson. Then later in the frame, senior forward Bennett Glad doubled the lead with an even-strength goal.
Moorhead cut the lead in half in the second period, but the Crimson answered back with two more goals, one from Gunderson and another from Nelson. Hopp played tremendous for the Crimson, making 27 saves on 29 shots. Senior forward Nathan Jaglo added a late third-period score to put the finishing touches on a 5-2 win, Maple Grove’s first of the new season.
COMING UP
Maple Grove plays at Champlin Park (2-0) at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Champlin Ice Forum.
Maple Grove plays against Blaine (0-0) at 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Maple Grove Community Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.