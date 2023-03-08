Maple Grove boys hockey made an eventful run in the Section 5AA tournament last week, winning two games and the Section 5AA title. Maple Grove beat Champlin Park on Feb. 28, before winning the sectional tournament over Rogers on March 2.

Champlin Park

