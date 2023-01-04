Maple Grove boys hockey found three wins from three games this week as part of the Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove. The Crimson beat Cretin-Derham Hall Dec. 27, St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 28 and Wayzata Dec. 29.

Cretin-Derham Hall

