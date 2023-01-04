Maple Grove boys hockey found three wins from three games this week as part of the Premier Holiday Classic in the Grove. The Crimson beat Cretin-Derham Hall Dec. 27, St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 28 and Wayzata Dec. 29.
Cretin-Derham Hall
Maple Grove began the tournament with a big result against Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday. The Crimson fell behind with a Cretin-Derham Hall goal in the eighth minute, but Jack Kernan scored off a power play to tie things up at the end of the first period.
Maple Grove and Cretin-Derham Hall exchanged goals again in the second period. Luke Giuliani and Beck Picconatto both scored for the Crimson, but saw their goals followed up close behind by goals for Cretin-Derham Hall.
The Crimson got the game under control in the third period with three goals to secure the 6-3 win. Lucas Margenau scored two goals, both on power plays, while Blake Steenerson added a goal of his own.
St. Michael-Albertville
Maple Grove dominated St. Michael-Albertville on Wednesday in the second game of the Premier Holiday Classic. The win, however, started with an opening goal from the visitors in the fifth minute.
The Crimson responded well and scored two late first-period goals from Joey Imgrund and Margenau to take their first lead of the day. A Steenerson goal in the second period, the only goal that period, extended their lead.
The game turned more dramatically in Maple Grove’s favor in the third period. Margenau scored his second goal of the day, while Jacob Sinclair and Andrew Leafblad added goals of their own to make it 6-1.
Wayzata
The week’s tournament action came to a head Thursday with a clash against Wayzata, a game in which each period seemed to be an individual game of its own. The first period went scoreless, though not for a lack of effort. Wayzata lead 14-6 on shots in a fast-paced, intense period of hockey.
The goals finally came in the second period and it was Maple Grove scoring, with Grant Leneau opening things up in the eleventh minute as the Crimson started to take control of the shot counter. Joey Imgrund scored a second goal in the final minute to give the Crimson a much needed 2-0 lead, helping Maple Grove navigate out of a strong Wayzata performance.
Any who thought the game was largely done there were instead provided with a wild third period of hockey. Wayzata scored twice in the eighth and ninth minutes to suddenly tie things up at 2-2.
With little time to process what had happened, Maple Grove got to work. Steenerson retook the lead for Maple Grove in the 10th minute with a shot that trickled in after contact with the goalie, the crowd cheering it on as it crawled over the line. Less than a minute later, Steenerson scored again, this time deflecting a puck into the goal off of the Wayzata goalie.
Wayzata scored one final goal after surviving continued pressure from Maple Grove, but the Crimson walked away winners at 4-3.
Maple Grove boys hockey head coach Todd Bergland explained that the week marked the fulfillment of an important goal for the Crimson, adding that Maple Grove had work to do after an early season 1-5 loss to Wayzata in the Wayzata Turkey Trot.
“We put on the board that we wanted to win three games [in this tournament],” Bergland said. “The boys stood up and they did it, we achieved our goals. Wayzata came in undefeated and we knew we had a message to send from the last time we played them, we’re a very different team this time.”
Bergland added that the game did include difficult stretches for the Crimson, but that the resolve of the team was encouraging.
“First period, we were nervous. We had no reason to be. Obviously it’s a big game but we’re in our barn,” he explained. “Wayzata had everything to lose since they had no losses. ... We went in and told them to take deep breaths and calm down and then it became a battle. We know Wayzata’s goalie is really good, thankfully we got a goal that they normally wouldn’t give up.”
