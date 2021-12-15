Thanks to an onslaught of three first-period goals, the eighth-ranked Maple Grove boys hockey team cruised to an 8-1 home victory over Anoka (1-3) Dec. 9. Junior forward Finn Brink, senior defenseman Parker Wente, and junior forward Landen Gunderson each recorded an opening-period score.
Then in the second period, Gunderson, sophomore forward Lucas Busch, and junior forward Jack Kernan added to the lead with one goal apiece and the Crimson held a 6-1 lead heading into the final frame.
Sophomore forward Danny Nelson and senior forward Nathan Jaglo put the icing on the cake with goals in the third period and Maple Grove secured a seven-goal win. Junior goalies Jack Roach and Michael Burtness split time as the netminder, with Roach making three saves on three shots, and Burtness saving one on two shots.
Then Dec. 11, the Crimson took all they could handle from visiting conference rival and ninth-ranked Centennial (3-0-0). With half a minute to go in regulation and the score tied 2-2, Gunderson delivered the go-ahead score and Maple Grove escaped with a narrow 3-2 victory.
Centennial junior forward Peyton Blair got the scoring started in the first period with a power-play goal, but Maple Grove answered four minutes later thanks to a score from junior forward Blake Steenerson. Kernan broke the tie in the second period with an unassisted score, but midway through the third period, with the Crimson leading 2-1, it was Blair again who found the back of the net and tied it up at 2-2.
In the last minute of regulation, Gunderson, thanks to assists from Kernan and senior forward Josh Giuliani, made the game-winning score and propelled Maple Grove to a 3-2 win, improving to 4-1-1. Crimson senior goalie Toby Hopp returned and made 23 saves on 25 shots on net.
GIRLS
With three first-period goals, the Maple Grove girls hockey team bested crosstown rivals Osseo-Park Center (3-3-0) at Maple Grove Community Center 4-0 Dec. 7. Maple Grove junior forward Ella Olson got the scoring started 10 minutes into the opening frame off an assist from senior defender Grace Erickson.
Two minutes later, junior forward Stella Retrum capitalized on a power play to make it 2-0 Crimson. Then with less than three minutes left in the frame, junior forward Caitlin Coughlin made it 3-0 Maple Grove.
The score held constant until midway through the second period, when Olson scored her second goal of the game off a feed from Retrum. Sophomore goalie Dani Strom made 23 saves on all 23 shots on net and the Crimson beat the Stars 4-0.
On Dec. 9, Maple Grove ran into sixth-ranked Gentry Academy (4-2-0) falling to the Stars 4-1. After Gentry Academy jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, the Crimson answered in the second period thanks to a score from Olson, tying it up at 1-1.
But it would be all Stars from that point on as Gentry, who peppered Strom with 49 shots on net, scored a late-second period goal and then two more in the third en route to a three-goal victory. Maple Grove fell to 5-2-1 with the loss.
COMING UP
Maple Grove boys will host Andover (4-1-0) Thursday, Dec. 16.
Maple Grove girls traveled to face against Champlin Park-Coon Rapids (4-4-0) Saturday, Dec. 18.
