Crimson boys hockey ends week with 11-3-1 conference record

Maple Grove boys hockey played two games last week as the Crimson’s 2022-23 season heads for its final weeks. The Crimson hosted and beat Totino-Grace on Feb. 2, then traveled to Rogers and lost on Feb. 3.
Totino-Grace
Maple Grove started the week strong, beating Totino-Grace 2-0 at home as the Crimson looked to remain atop the Northwest Suburban conference standings.
The Crimson got to work early. Jack Kernan scored a fourth-minute goal to give the hosts the first lead of the day, before Grant Leneau extended it with a 13th-minute goal.
Despite having 48 other shots on goal, those two first-period goals were the end of the scoresheet’s story for both teams.
Both goals were short handed, with the first assisted by Finn Brink.
Rogers
Maple Grove then struggled on the road, losing 2-5 to Rogers on Friday. While Rogers eventually won comfortably, the victory came after a hard-fought back-and-forth contest.
The Crimson led the shot count in the first period 15-10 and found the opening goal as well, thanks to Brink in the second minute. Rogers tied things up late in the first period.
Rogers took a lead on shots in the second period and made the most of it with three goals from the third to 15th minutes. Blake Steenerson scored on a power play to get Maple Grove back into the mix at the second break.
Rogers had the final say with the only goal of the third period to secure the win. The result leaves Maple Grove second in the Northwest Suburban conference. The Crimson are tied on points and wins with Rogers, which is atop the standings but has played three fewer games.
Maple Grove boys hockey hosts Andover on Saturday, Feb. 11.
