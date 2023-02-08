Crimson boys hockey ends week with 11-3-1 conference record

(Photo by Tim McBride)

Joey Imgrund, 37, sends the puck forward for Maple Grove against Rogers.

 Tim McBride

Maple Grove boys hockey played two games last week as the Crimson’s 2022-23 season heads for its final weeks. The Crimson hosted and beat Totino-Grace on Feb. 2, then traveled to Rogers and lost on Feb. 3.

Totino-Grace

