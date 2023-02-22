Maple Grove boys hockey played two games last week to end its regular season, winning both. The Crimson hosted Hill-Murray on Feb. 14 and traveled to St. Thomas Academy on Feb. 18.
Hill-Murray
Maple Grove boys hockey started the week with a big 5-2 win at home over Hill-Murray. While the Crimson had the better end of the scoreline, when it came to chances, the two teams tied at 29 shots on goal.
The Crimson were first on the board as Finn Brink scored the only goal of the first period on a 15th minute power play, not long after Maple Grove’s Blake Steenerson had returned from a penalty of his own.
Maple Grove kept the energy high early in the second period. Joey Imgrund, Lucas Busch and Steenerson all scored from the third to the ninth minute, rocketing Maple Grove up to a 4-0 lead. Hill-Murray finally got its first goal on a power play, but was down 1-4 at the break.
The hosts extended their lead when Jay Ellingson scored the first goal of the third period. Another Hill-Murray power play made it 5-2, but the goals ended there and Maple Grove walked away the victors.
Off the scoresheet, Ty Patefield and Jake Kernan both provided two assists against Hill-Murray.
St. Thomas Academy
Maple Grove kept the wins coming with a hard-fought 4-3 triumph over St. Thomas Academy on Saturday, its third consecutive win.
St. Thomas Academy narrowly led on shots in the first period, but it was Maple Grove that peppered the back of the net. Brink scored first in the third minute, before the hosts briefly tied the game up at 1-1.
Kernan and Ellingson then each scored a goal to give Maple Grove a 3-1 lead at the first intermission. No goals came in the second period and that lead lasted into the third period.
St. Thomas Academy stepped things up in the final period, scoring two goals in the first and ninth minutes to make it 3-3. Brink then scored in the final minute to put Maple Grove back in front permanently.
Following the goal, Kernan was given a misconduct penalty. The game had previously had a few minor penalties, three to Maple Grove and two to St. Thomas Academy.
Maple Grove ended the regular season with a 12-3-1 conference record, 19-5-1 overall this season.
The Crimson play in the quarterfinal of the Section 5AA tournament this week, hosting Osseo on Thursday, Feb. 23.
