The first four games of the Crimson boys hockey season have been a mixed bag, with two wins and two losses. However, the reigning Section 5AA champions and Class AA runners up entered their third week of play determined to do better. They proceeded to blow out both Spring Lake Park and Blaine.
Spring Lake Park
Dec. 8 was a night to remember, as Crimson boys hockey dominated in a 9-0 road win over Spring Lake Park. Finn Brink and Riley Bott scored in the first and 13th minutes of play to give Maple Grove a confident 2-0 lead going into the second period, where the Crimson really found their skates.
Maple Grove scored six goals in the second period, starting with a sixth-minute power play goal from Grant Leneau. Blake Steenerson would add a goal of his own in the seventh minute before scoring another to give Maple Grove a 5-0 lead.
Brink scored twice before Andrew Karkoc finished the period with a goal to give Maple Grove a deserved 8-0 lead, all but ensuring the points would come home with the Crimson. A final goal in the third period from Luke Giulani made it 9-0. Brink shined with three goals while Giuliani scored one and made two assists. Lucas Busch and Jack Kernan both made three assists against Spring Lake Park.
Blaine
Maple Grove’s trip to Blaine was another fruitful one, as the Crimson dominated yet again with an 8-0 win, making their cumulative score for the week 17-0. The Crimson did have to put work in, however, with their substantial advantage on shots on goal resulting in no scoring in the first period.
The Crimson found their scoring form in the second period, which included four of the night’s 10 penalties. Kernan opened the scoring in the 10th minute, starting a tidal wave that included goals from Brink, Busch and Steenerson. Brink, Steenerson and Kernan all also notched assists in the second period, as Maple Grove held a 4-0 lead going into the third.
Riley Bot found Maple Grove’s fifth goal early in the period, before Ty Patefield added his first of the night. Kernan scored his second goal of the day before Leneau finished things off to make it 8-0. Off the scoresheet, Preston Moses also shined with two assists. Brink, Margenau, Steenerson and Kernan all finished with three assists to their names.
The win, which saw Maple Grove outshoot Blaine 74-16, marks another chapter in a dominant start for Maple Grove, which is 3-0 in conference play and 4-2 overall.
The Crimson were set to play one game this week, hosting Coon Rapids Dec. 15.
