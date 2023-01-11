Maple Grove boys hockey made the most of an eventful week, playing two conference opponents. The Crimson kicked things off with a road win against reigning Class AA champs Andover on Jan. 5, before returning home to win against Blaine on Jan. 7.
Andover
It was a night full of importance on Thursday as Maple Grove beat Andover on the road to earn its eighth consecutive victory and stay undefeated in conference play, still atop the Northwest Suburban conference standings.
Maple Grove and Andover had faced off in the previous season’s Class AA state championship game, which Andover won 6-5. Now, both teams are ranked highly for this season.
A scoreless first period left opportunities for both teams unaccounted for. The Huskies scored first as a Cayden Casey goal put them up 1-0 in the 14th minute. It would be Andover’s only lead of the night.
Maple Grove struck back quickly, scoring two goals in the 14th and 17th minutes through Jay Ellingson and Finn Brink. Ellingson’s score was his first-ever varsity goal.
The Crimson kept their foot on the gas pedal in the third period, in which Ellingson scored his second goal, a long-distance rocket, in the fifth minute to make it 3-1.
What was set to be a battle of the titans proved to be all Maple Grove. Lucas Margenau wrapped things up in the 16th minute, putting a long-distance shot in Andover’s empty net to make it 4-1 and end any hopes of a Huskies comeback.
Blake Steenerson and Jack Kernan showed up for Maple Grove off the scoresheet, each making two assists on a night where the Crimson needed any chance creation they could get. The shot count went 34-22 to Maple Grove.
Blaine
Having toppled the reigning Class AA champions, the Crimson next turned their attention to a home game against Blaine, which was yet to win a Northwest Suburban conference matchup. Maple Grove won 10-0.
The game started off with a first period that was all Maple Grove. The Crimson led on shots 24 to 2, but more importantly, they fired in the goals. Maple Grove did have to work for it though.
After Grant Leneau scored the opener in the third minute, it would take another 10 before the Crimson found their second goal, scored by Steenerson as he made the most of a scattered puck during a power play. Joey Imgrund added a third soon after before Connor Stelljes scored a fourth, deflecting a shot off the Blaine goalie.
Comfortably ahead, Maple Grove kept things going in the second period with an early goal from Andrew Karkoc. After a period of open battle, Finn Brink and Lucas Busch added goals of their own to make it 7-0. Karkoc’s goal came from a patient, clean strike from range, while Busch’s hit the roof of the net with such power that it sent the goalie’s water bottle flying into the air.
Owen Smith scored his first varsity goal at the start of the third as the fun continued, before Margenau and Beck Picconatto added goals of their own to secure the 10-0 win. The Crimson now hold a 7-0 conference record, with a 11-2 overall record. Goaltender Zach Price also earned his first varsity shutout win.
Crimson boys hockey head coach Todd Bergland explained that the two-win week had reflected well on the strength of the team’s roster.
“I think our depth is starting to really show, which I really like,” he said. “I really like the way lines two, three, and four are playing right now. They’re making people think and that’s what I really like to see. Our second line has become more dynamic.”
Bergland still had pieces he wanted worked on, however, as the Crimson’s season continued to head toward postseason hockey.
“I still think we need to be harder on pucks. At times, we have a tendency to drift away from that. I’d like to get the puck off quicker,” Bergland continued. “I think in our D zone we still have to button up a few things, but our centers have done a good job of helping our D out.”
Maple Grove boys hockey was set to play twice the following week, first with a road game against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Thursday, Jan. 12, after press time. Next up is Rogers on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.