Crimson boys hockey took to the ice for its first game of the season Friday, Nov. 25, traveling to the Plymouth Ice Center to play Edina in a 2-0 win as part of the Wayzata Turkey Trot tournament. The Crimson lost 1-5 to Wayzata the next day in the Turkey Trot championship game.
Maple Grove made a strong return to the ice against Edina, playing a clean, dominant game. The Crimson took the lead just moments before the end of the first period, with Lucas Margenau getting the goal with an assist from Lucas Busch.
Maple Grove found its second goal later in the second period through Blake Steenerson, once again assisted by Lucas Busch.
Maple Grove outshot Edina in all three periods, with 31 total shots on Friday compared to 22 from Edina.
Although they suffered a tough loss the following day, the Crimson stayed in that game versus Wayzata despite the one-sided score.
Wayzata scored the first period’s only goal, despite being outshot 7 to 9 by Maple Grove. That goal, by Jibber Kuhl, was complemented by two more Trojan goals in the 7th and 14th minutes of the second period to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.
Maple Grove found its response as Lucas Busch scored for the Crimson, assisted by Blake Steenerson. It was Busch’s third goal involvement in two days.
Maple Grove led 15 to 9 on shots in the second period.
Two more goals came for Wayzata in the third period. The second goal, with Wayzata short-handed and facing an empty net, would ensure the Crimson suffered their first loss of the season.
Silver linings can still be found in the result, which saw the team continue to create scoring chances, putting up 28 shots. Maple Grove also kept things focused, taking four penalties to Wayzata’s five.
The Crimson boys will play twice on the road next week, traveling to Anoka Thursday, Dec. 1, for their first conference game before traveling to Stillwater Saturday, Dec. 3, after press deadline.
