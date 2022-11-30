Crimson boys hockey took to the ice for its first game of the season Friday, Nov. 25, traveling to the Plymouth Ice Center to play Edina in a 2-0 win as part of the Wayzata Turkey Trot tournament. The Crimson lost 1-5 to Wayzata the next day in the Turkey Trot championship game.

Maple Grove made a strong return to the ice against Edina, playing a clean, dominant game. The Crimson took the lead just moments before the end of the first period, with Lucas Margenau getting the goal with an assist from Lucas Busch.

