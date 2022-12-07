Crimson boys hockey entered the second week of their season with a range of positives and negatives to work with from their opening two games in the Wayzata Turkey Trot tournament. With one win and one loss on the calendar, Maple Grove turned to two new road games, in which they beat Anoka 15-0 Dec. 1 and lost 3-4 to Stillwater Dec. 3.
Anoka
In a thoroughly dominant win over Anoka, Maple Grove’s first goal came from Andrew Karkoc five minutes in, followed by another from Grant Leneau less than a minute later. Jack Krenan added to the pile in the 8th minute to earn a 3-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game.
Finn Brink and Preston Moses added goals of their own in the 11th and 13th minutes to give Maple Grove a 5-0 lead going into the second period.
The second period is where it all went wild for Maple Grove, which scored nine goals. Jack Kernan got things started, followed by goals for Finn Brink, Lucas Busch, Joey Leafblad and Blake Steenerson. Joey Imgrund scored a goal of his own before Kernan found yet another. Andrew Karkoc got his second of the night before Kernan scored the last goal of the period, his fourth of the night.
Finn Brink then scored the only goal of the third period to ensure the 15-0 win, the Crimson’s second of the season and first in conference play. Karkoc’s, Leafblad’s and Moses’s goals were their first in varsity play. Brink would lead on points with three goals and five assists.
Stillwater
Maple Grove’s trip to Stillwater on Dec. 3rd proved to be a frustrating one, as the Ponies found a way to win despite being outshot 41 to 21 by the Crimson. The Ponies only had seven shots in each of the three periods, but found the first goal in the 13th minute of the first period.
Maple Grove responded with two from Blake Steenerson and Kernan, but Stillwater responded quickly to leave it tied 2-2 going into the third period. Stillwater would find the first goal of the last period, and while Maple Grove would tie it back up soon after, the Ponies got the last word with an Ethan Bernier goal in the 16th minute to win 4-3.
The match was a chippy one, with a combined 22 minutes of penalty time through 11 infractions. The result keeps things close for Maple Grove despite an impressive start.
Maple Grove was set to play once the following week, traveling to Spring Lake Park Thursday, Dec. 8.
