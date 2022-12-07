Crimson boys hockey entered the second week of their season with a range of positives and negatives to work with from their opening two games in the Wayzata Turkey Trot tournament. With one win and one loss on the calendar, Maple Grove turned to two new road games, in which they beat Anoka 15-0 Dec. 1 and lost 3-4 to Stillwater Dec. 3.

Anoka

