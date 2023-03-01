Maple Grove and Osseo’s boys hockey teams met at the Fogerty Arena in Blaine on Saturday, Feb. 25, to decide a Section 5AA Quarterfinal. The rivalry matchup was the team’s first rematch since Maple Grove’s dominant 8-0 win over the Orioles on Jan. 26.
The Crimson came out on top once again, but after a much harder-fought game of hockey. The first goal of the night’s physical, rivalry game came in the 11th minute. Lucas Busch sent the puck flying, and while his shot ricocheted off a few players before it went in, the strike was true and Maple Grove led 1-0.
Three more Crimson goals came in the first period, two from Jack Kernan and one from Grant Leneau. Kernan’s first was among the most impressive of the game as the forward faked a pass before spinning into a better shooting position and making it 2-0.
The Crimson were ahead 4-0 by the second period and their control of the game only got stronger, increasing their shots on goal while limiting Osseo to one.
Maple Grove scored in the sixth and 10th minutes through Blake Steenerson and Finn Brink, respectively. The first goal was the result of a series of accurate, angular passes while the second was a powerful slap shot that got past the goaltender.
Brink was at it again in the third period, scoring in the sixth minute before Preston Moses scored Maple Grove’s last goal in the 11th minute.
Maple Grove concluded its night with an 8-0 win, despite the best efforts of the likes of Eli Paloranta, Luke Sawicky, and Gavin Krzoska to get Osseo on the board. Justin Halvorson also had an admirable night in goal for Osseo, making 39 big saves against Maple Grove.
Maple Grove boys hockey head coach Todd Bergland noted after the win that Maple Grove had prepared for a real test against Osseo, understanding the Orioles’ ability to do damage.
“That group has been playing really well. We knew we had our work cut out for us because they compete hard and Dave Prokop is a wonderful coach and he’s done a great job with that program. ... What we talked about is we need to get more pucks at the net. Once we got that first one, we got a better comfort level, but still disappointed we were missing some shots. Once we got more shots toward the net things started to work out and the game opened up a little bit.”
Bergland added that the upcoming playoff matchup against Champlin Park will be a good contest against a program that’s grown this season. He also noted the Crimson will be intent on winning after losing to the Rebels in the regular season.
“[The Rebels] have got a good team; they’ve made real strides over there,” Bergland said. “The unfortunate thing is that we’ve only got one day to work and it’s going to go quick. So, these guys know where we’re at on the stepping stone. ... Champlin are a good team and we owe them one for that 3-2 overtime loss over at their barn, so trust me, we’re going to come ready to fight.”
Maple Grove boys hockey was set to play Champlin Park in the Section 5AA semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Fogerty Arena, after press time. The final for Section 5AA was to be held March 2 at the FTC Event Center in Elk River.
