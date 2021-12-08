Crimson boys hockey beats Rebels, ties Bengals
Maple Grove junior forward Landen Gunderson prepares to fire a shot on net against Blaine on Dec. 4. Gunderson recorded a team-high three points in the Crimson’s 8-1 win over Champlin Park. (Photo by Sam Johnson)

Third-ranked Maple Grove boys hockey began their second week of regular-season action with a road victory over Champlin Park (2-0-1) by a score of 8-1 Dec. 2.

Crimson senior forward Nathan Jaglo opened the scoring with a first-period goal to make it 1-0, and then in the second frame, the floodgates opened. Senior forward Sawyer Skanson, sophomore forward Lucas Busch, junior forward Finn Brink, and senior Jerren Giese each got in the scoring column for the Crimson as they held a 5-0 lead going into the third frame.

Junior forward Jack Kernan, sophomore forward Danny Nelson, and junior defenseman Luke Margenau all added a goal to the scoring in the third period and Maple Grove cruised to an 8-1 win, handing the Rebels their first loss of the season. Senior goalie Toby Hopp made 27 saves on 28 shots on net.

But Dec. 4, the Crimson faced a stiff test against Blaine (1-1-0) in the home opener at Maple Grove Community Center. Heading into overtime tied 1-1, the Bengals and Crimson stayed deadlocked until the final horn sounded, resulting in a tie.

After a 0-0 score through the first two periods, Maple Grove got on the board three minutes into the final frame thanks to a goal from Brink. Blaine, however, didn’t fold. Bengals junior defenseman Adam Puter got his team on the board with less than six minutes remaining, and that 1-1 score lasted until the end of regulation.

Then in overtime, both teams had scoring looks, but neither one could capitalize and secure a win. Both goalies were outstanding, with Blaine’s netminder senior Ryan Wallin, and Maple Grove’s Hopp making 42 and 32 saves, respectively.

After the tie, Maple Grove’s record stood at 2-1-1.

COMING UP

Maple Grove hosts Anoka Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at Maple Grove Community Center and then hosts Centennial Saturday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m.

