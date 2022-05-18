At the Oak Ridge Prep Invitational, held May 9-10 at Oak Ridge Country Club, the Maple Grove boys golf team finished third overall out of six schools with a score of 577. Edina finished first (575), followed closely by Spring Lake Park (576).
Sophomore Gavin Grahek led the Crimson with a two-day score of 143, tied for fourth overall, followed by junior Kagan Kollar’s 144, tied for sixth overall, including a second-round score of 69, one under par. Senior Blake Northagen shot a 147 and juniors Blake Forrest and Jack Schrader both carded a 148. Schrader’s first-round score of 72 led the team. Sophomore Ryan Stendahl shot a 151.
Then May 11, Maple Grove captured first place in a conference match held at Keller Golf Course, shooting a score of 280. Stendahl took the match-low individual honor with a six-under 66. Northagen also got in the red figures with a score of two-under 70, fifth-best individually. Schrader and Kollar each recorded an even-par 72. Forrest carded a 75 and Grahek shot a 76.
Osseo’s boys golf squad shot their team-best score of the season at Keller, carding a 322 and taking 10th place out of 12 schools. Senior Cole Thorson carded a 75, junior Jacob Wills shot a career-low 81 and freshman Seth Damsgard recorded an 82. Freshman Will Engel shot an 84, senior Jack Betker carded an 85 and freshman Owen Grismer recorded an 88.
Then to end the week, Maple Grove won the Northwest Classic tournament with a two-day score of 599. Forrest led the Crimson with a score of 148, good for second overall, Stendahl shot a 150, and Schrader and Northagen carded a 151, including a 72 for Schrader in the second round. Kollar shot a 155 and Grahek carded a 161.
Girls
The Maple Grove girls golf squad defeated Providence Academy in a head-to-head match at Cedar Creek Golf Club May 10 by 13 shots, recording a score of 156. Sophomore Mia Morton, sophomore McKenna Hogan, junior Julia Contreras, and junior Maria Contreras all shot a nine-hole team-best score of 39. Seventh-grader Payton Anderson carded a 40 and freshman Carly Hamman recorded a 44.
Then May 12, the Crimson beat Andover in another head-to-head conference match at Bunker Hills Golf Course by a score of 150-187, the season-low for Maple Grove. Morton shot a team-low score of 35, one-under-par. Anderson and Hogan recorded a 38 and Julia Contreras carded a 39. Hamman shot a 43 and Maria Contreras carded a 46.
Osseo’s girls golf squad narrowly lost a match against Champlin Park May 9 at Edinburgh Golf Club by a score of 199-203. Senior Emily Achenbach led the Orioles with a nine-hole score of 42. Freshman Julia Olejar shot a 52 and senior Rachel Boehme carded a 53. Junior Maggie Albers recorded a 56 and senior Skye Mikulak carded a 61.
