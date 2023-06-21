The Maple Grove boys’ golf team finished second to Edina in the 2023 State Golf Class AAA Tournament. They battled it out at Bunker Hills Golf Club.

Edina repeated as the team champion after shooting 584 after a second-round score of 286. Maple Grove shot 292 during day two and was the tournament runner-up at 603.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments