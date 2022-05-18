The Maple Grove boys and girls track and field teams captured third place at the Section 4AAA True Team meet at Rogers High School May 10. The boys scored 851.5 points and the girls scored 850.5.
The Osseo track and field girls squad finished fourth with a score of 794 points and the boys took seventh with 656.5 points. Andover’s boys team finished first with 1048 points, followed by St. Michael-Albertville (939).
St. Michael-Albertville took first in the girls portion of the meet with a score of 1200, followed by Rogers (858.5).
Maple Grove
Maple Grove junior Jordyn Borsch captured two first-place finishes in both the girls 200 and 400-meter dash with times of 24.69 and 55.88 seconds (a new school record), respectively. Borsch also took second place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.14.
The Crimson also had three relay teams take first place: the girls 4-by-800 meters (9:57.18), the boys 4-by-800 meters (8:30.45), and the boys 4-by-100 meters (42.80), which is a new school record set by junior Alan Jou, junior Jordan Olagbaju, senior Derrick Jameson and senior Kristian Lodholz. Lodholz finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.81.
Jameson took third place in the 200-meter dash in 22.38, and fourth place in the 100 meters (11.2). Sophomore Logan Harens captured fourth place in the boys 400 meters with a time of 52.31. Freshman Kelsey Wentland took ninth in the girls 400 meters in 1:04.63.
Senior Lindsey Young finished first in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 11:33.18. Senior Nick St. Peter placed second in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 9:50.04. Freshman Abbey Oakland took third in the girls 800 meters in 2:25.52. Senior Addison Wong finished fourth in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:34.45 and sixth in the 800 meters in 2:06.
Freshman Gannon Farrens placed fourth in the boys 3200 meters in 10:05.08. Junior Abbi Steiner took seventh in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:30.49. Eighth-grader April Watson finished seventh in the girls 1600 meters in 5:29.19. Freshman Sierra Krull placed eighth in the girls 3200 meters with a time of 12:26.60.
The boys 4-by-400 meter relay team took second place in 3:31.75. The girls 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 meter relay teams both placed third with times of 51.86 and 4:20.46, respectively. Maple Grove’s girls 4-by-200 meter relay team took fourth in 1:49.10.
Sophomore Linton McPherson placed third in the boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.98. Senior Anna Zigman finished seventh in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 51.73 and eighth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.80). Senior Mikaela Ysabel Panganiban placed 10th in the girls 100-meter hurdles in 17.93. In the field events, junior Melvin Turquio placed fourth in the boys high jump with a height of six feet.
Junior Cinque Turner and senior Daniel Gruess also placed seventh in the boys high jumps with leaps of 5’ 10”. Freshman Henry White and senior Joe Ream both finished fourth in the boys pole vault with a height of 11’ 6”. Senior Julia Barton took ninth in the girls pole vault (8’ 6”). Freshman Addison Dougherty finished fifth in the girls shot put with a throw of 33’ 10.75”. Sophomore Ava Lee placed ninth in the girls long jump with a distance of 15’ 4.75”.
Osseo
Osseo senior Lex Davis took second place in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:24.57 and third place in the 1600 meters in 5:22.73. She also placed fifth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.45. A host of Orioles relay teams also finished second, including the boys 4-by-200 meters (1:31.64), girls 4-by-100 meters (50.90) and the girls 4-by-200 meters (1:48.38). Osseo junior Danielle Saydee finished fifth in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.40. Senior Malcolm Randolph placed eighth in the boys 200-meter dash in 23.17.
Junior Ahmed Khadar took eighth in the boys 400 meters with a time of 52.61.
Senior Gabi Baltes placed sixth in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:30.11. Osseo sophomore Earl Peter finished seventh in the boys 800 meters in 2:07.49 and 10th in the 1600 meters (4:41.54). Sophomore Cade Sanvik took seventh in both the boys 1600 and 3200 meters, with times of 4:38.61 and 10:14.72, respectively. Sophomore Jules Davis also placed seventh in the girls 3200 meters in 12:54.59 and ninth in the 1600 meters (5:31). Sophomore Kaylee Buerman took eighth in the girls 800 meters in 2:31.02. Senior Matt Oujiri also placed eighth in the boys 1600 meters with a time of 4:39.51.
Senior Hawah Fahnbulleh took sixth in the girls 300-meter hurdles in 51.62. In the field events, eighth-grader Nina Thomas placed fourth in the girls shot put with a distance of 34’ 1.5”. Freshman Antoniette Blasingame took fourth in the girls long jump with a leap of 16’ 4.25”. Senior Aisatou Mane finished eighth in the girls discus with a throw of 89’ 6” and senior Ruby Revier placed ninth with a distance of 88’ 11”. Junior Taylor Grant took 10th in the boys discus with a distance of 123’.
Coming up
Maple Grove and Osseo will compete at the conference preliminary meet at Armstrong High School May 24 starting at 2:30 p.m. The finals will be held May 26 at Armstrong beginning at 2:30 p.m.
