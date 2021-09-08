With the 2021 boys soccer season officially underway for Maple Grove, the Crimson had the look of a team in midseason form when they hosted Elk River on Aug. 31.
Within the first four minutes, Maple Grove made their presence felt on the Elks as senior Teddy Miller scored off a corner kick to make it 1-0 Crimson. Constant pressure from the Maple Grove offense led to several shots on goal that were stopped by Elks goalie Jacob Tentis, but eventually the dam broke.
Crimson junior Reese Saladin waited at the doorstep of the goal as the ball hit off the crossbar and landed at his feet, leading to a score and a 2-0 lead. Then, with just under two minutes remaining in the first half, senior Damon Humphrey launched a left-footed strike that hit the back of the net to make it 3-0.
After intermission, the second half looked like a carbon copy of the first. Humphrey and Saladin each scored their second goals of the night, and junior Aaron Badillo added to the goal-fest as Maple Grove cruised to a 6-0 win. Then on Thursday night, the Crimson hosted Blaine, and it turned into the Chris Frantz show. The junior scored five goals, and added one assist, along with a score from Humphrey, in Maple Grove’s dominant 6-0 win. The Crimson start the year with a record of 3-0.
GIRLS
Maple Grove girls soccer faced their test of adversity in the 2021 season when they hosted Elk River on Aug. 31. The Elks, who went 6-6-1 last season, didn’t seem to be intimated by the defending state champions one bit. The visitors got on the scoreboard first and took a 1-0 lead into the second half.
But in the second half, the perseverance of the Crimson prevailed. Lauren Zimmerman, Sarah Nistler, and Quinn Omar each tallied key goals and Maple Grove was able to come from behind and secure a gritty 3-2 win. Goalie Ingrid Kautzman made six saves on eight shots on goal.
Then on Sept. 2, the Crimson continued their undefeated season with a 2-0 victory over visiting Blaine. Nistler and Zimmerman provided the scoring for Maple Grove with one goal apiece, and Kautzman saved all six shots on goal.
