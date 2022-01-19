The Maple Grove Nordic Ski team competed at a conference 5km classic race at Elm Creek Park Reserve Jan. 13, and both the boys and girls took second as a team.
The boys scored 443.5 points, which was tied with Rogers for first place, but the Royals had the tiebreaker because of a higher place of the sixth skier. The girls scored 449.5 points, behind only Elk River-Zimmerman (462).
Crimson senior Lindsey Young finished first overall with a time of 17 minutes and 38 seconds, freshman Kaci Roeber took seventh with a time of 19:53, and junior Jordyn Borsch placed 12th in 20:13. Freshman Sierra Krull finished 16th in 20:42, eighth-grader Carolyn Leach took 19th with a time of 21:14, and junior Lauren Recker placed 22nd in 21:21.
For the boys, senior Myles Brown took first overall with a time of 14 minutes, 57 seconds, junior Matthew Broderson finished fourth with a time of 15:27, and senior Kirk Carlson took sixth in 15:28. Senior Parker Koland finished 18th overall with a time of 16:35, junior Mason Reitmeier took 32nd in 17:50, and junior Josh Ringsmuth placed 34th with a time of 18:07.
Osseo
At the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic Ski 1K classic sprint meet at Hyland Park Reserve Jan. 11, the Osseo girls finished second place as a team with 307.5 points, behind only Spring Lake Park (325.5). Senior Madeleine Kjome took fourth overall in the finals with a time of three minutes, 44 seconds.
Sophomore Teresa Shah took 12th overall in the semifinals with a time of 4:10, and junior Maria Hoff finished 13th in the semifinals in 4:11. Rounding up the semifinals were three Orioles: senior Ruby Engel (4:19), junior Kendel Poppe Boehm (4:24), and freshman Elsie Higgins (4:26).
The Osseo boys took fourth place overall with 409.5 points, behind Armstrong (439), Coon Rapids (434.5), and Blaine (417). Senior A.J. Miller finished 9th overall in the preliminaries with a time of three minutes and eight seconds, junior Colin Vaughn took 11th with a time of 3:15, and junior Taylor Grant finished 15th in 3:25.
Junior Jeffery Wachholz took 16th with a time of 3:26, junior Gabriel Arends finished 19th in 3:31, and sophomore Jacob Mattson placed 20th in 3:32.
